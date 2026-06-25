COLORFUL Launches iGame B850I MINI OC V14 Motherboard

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Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the new iGame B850I MINI OC V14 motherboard. First showcased at COMPUTEX 2026, the latest addition to the iGame motherboard lineup is designed to deliver enthusiast-class performance, advanced overclocking capabilities, and extensive connectivity in a compact Mini-ITX form factor.

Built for gamers, creators, and small form factor PC enthusiasts, the iGame B850I MINI OC V14 combines robust power delivery, next-generation storage support, and premium networking technologies. Despite its compact footprint, the motherboard offers performance and expansion capabilities typically associated with larger platforms, making it an ideal foundation for powerful AMD Ryzen-based SFF systems.

Compact Form Factor, Enthusiast-Class Performance

The iGame B850I MINI OC V14 is engineered to maximize performance within a Mini-ITX footprint. Featuring a robust 9+2+1 phase power design with 60A DrMOS stages, the motherboard is capable of fully unleashing the performance of flagship AMD Ryzen processors, including the Ryzen 9 9950X under sustained full-core workloads.

To further enhance performance tuning, the motherboard incorporates a dedicated clock generator, making it the only motherboard in its class to support asynchronous overclocking. A premium 10-layer server-grade low-loss PCB design provides excellent signal integrity for memory overclocking, supporting stable DDR5 XMP and EXPO memory speeds up to 8400MHz, with manual tuning capable of exceeding 8800MHz.

Built for the Ultimate MINI Ecosystem

Designed to pair perfectly with COLORFUL’s iGame MINI OC Series graphics cards, the iGame B850I MINI OC V14 features a sleek black-and-silver aesthetic that creates a cohesive look for premium small form factor builds. The coordinated design language allows builders to create compact gaming systems without compromising on visual appeal or performance.

Whether installed in a minimalist SFF chassis or a showcase Mini-ITX build, the motherboard complements the styling of the latest iGame MINI graphics cards, enabling users to build a unified iGame ecosystem optimized for both performance and aesthetics.

Next-Generation Networking and Connectivity

The iGame B850I MINI OC V14 delivers modern connectivity for gaming, content creation, and high-speed data transfer. Dual PCIe 5.0 M.2 slots provide support for the latest generation of ultra-fast NVMe SSDs, while integrated 5GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 7 networking ensure low-latency wired and wireless connectivity.

The rear I/O panel offers a comprehensive selection of high-speed USB connections, including a USB 20Gbps Type-C port and a total of eight USB ports. This extensive connectivity allows the motherboard to rival the expansion capabilities typically found on larger Micro-ATX platforms.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

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