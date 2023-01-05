COLORFUL Launches Highly-Anticipated GeForce RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Vulcan White Limited Edition Graphics Cards

- Advertisement - -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a world-renowned manufacturer of desktop components, laptops, desktops, AIO PCs, and storage, proudly announces the highly-anticipated and much requested white version of the Vulcan Series – the new iGame Vulcan White Series.

The iGame GeForce RTX 4090 White Edition and RTX 4080 Vulcan White Edition graphics cards are designed to complement white-themed gaming PC builds. Both White Edition graphics cards have identical specifications with the standard Vulcan models, also with the same higher factory overclock compared to other models in the iGame Series.

First Ever Vulcan in White: We did more than just create a white version of the Vulcan Series, we made sure it will fit white themed gaming PC builds. The iGame GeForce RTX 4090/RTX 4080 Vulcan White Edition’s die-cast alloy frame, backplate, cooling armor, Hurricane Scythe Blades, and heat sink fin stack are all in white.

The Vulcan White Series features the iGame Smart LCD with white frames. The die-cast alloy frame was anodized in white. To complete the all-white look of the Vulcan W, the heat sink’s fin stack was given a special white powder coating that will provide a complementing elegant look without compromising its cooling potential. Key Features –

All-White: The Vulcan W Series features an elegant white design that aims to complement white gaming PC builds. The graphics card sports white support frame, lightboard, cooling shroud, cooling fans, and heat sink.

White Heat Sink Fin Stack: A special white powder coating is applied to the radiator fin stack to give it an elegant white finish.

One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior cooling compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design.

iGame Smart LCD: A removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800x216px – fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others.

Display Dock: The display dock is an external docking accessory that users can place on their desk or on top of the chassis that holds the iGame Smart LCD. The display dock connects the display via a USB cable.

Vulcan Support Frame: The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

iGame Accessories: The Vulcan Series comes with a set of accessories including the Screen Wipes, White Gloves, and Screwdriver.

