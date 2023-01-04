COLORFUL Launches GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series Graphics Cards

- Advertisement - -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a world-renowned manufacturer of desktop components, laptops, desktops, AIO PCs, and storage, launches its lineup of GeForce RTX 4070 Ti graphics cards featuring the Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced OC, Ultra White, and NB Series models. All the new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series graphics cards uses PCIe 5.0 16-pin 12VHPWR connectors. The COLORFUL RTX 4070 Ti Series adopts the new look and designs as seen on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, Ultra White, and NB Series models but in slimmer form-factor. The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series comes in air-cooled and liquid-cooled models that will meet the needs of enthusiasts and gamers.

iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan OC: The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan OC is the top-of-the-line model featuring the higher factory overclock, premium cooling solution, and the innovative iGame Smart LCD. The iGame Smart LCD is a removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800×216 – fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others. The RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan also featuring COLORFUL’s signature One-Key Overclock button.

iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Neptune OC: The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Neptune uses the same water block and shroud design like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Neptune models – a slim 2-slot form factor. The Neptune comes with two RGB light strips that run across the cover that provide vibrant RGB lighting, customizable via the iGame Center app. The iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti uses a smaller 240mm radiator to fit compact gaming PC builds. Being liquid cooled, the RTX 4070 Ti Neptune features the highest factory overclock out of the box in the series.

iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC: COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Advanced OC gets facelift with its simpler and stealthier design while improving the iGame Energy Core of the previous-generation thus introducing the new Gravity Rim central fan design. It features the same new design seen on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Advanced OC models but in a thinner three-slot form factor.

iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ultra W: The COLORFUL iGame GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ultra W sports the new design featuring the colorful holographic retro design on the shroud that reflects different colors in different angles. The new design features the new Retro RGB side panel with the ULTRA branding. The RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NB EX-V: The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti NB EX adopt the previous generation design, a triple-fan cooler with an eye-catching Black and Red design. The cooler uses three 98mm fans – all of which feature an upgraded thicker fan blade design.

Availability: The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series graphics cards will be shipping to partner retailers and online stores this Q1 2023.

