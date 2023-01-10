COLORFUL Launches GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series Graphics Cards

- Advertisement - -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a world-renowned manufacturer of desktop components, laptops, desktops, AIO PCs, and storage, launches its lineup of GeForce RTX4070 Ti graphics cards featuring the Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced OC, Ultra White, and NB Series models. All the new COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Series graphics cards uses PCIe 5.0 16-pin 12VHPWR connectors.

The COLORFUL RTX 4070 Ti Series adopts the new look and designs as seen on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, Ultra White, and NB Series models but in slimmer form-factor. The COLORFUL GeForce RTX 4070™Ti Series comes in air-cooled and liquid-cooled models that will meet the needs of enthusiasts andgamers.

iGameGeForce RTX 4070 Ti Vulcan OC: The COLORFUL iGameGeForce®RTX™4070 Ti Vulcan OC is the top-of-the-line model featuring the higher factory overclock, premium cooling solution, and the innovativeiGame Smart LCD. The iGame Smart LCD is a removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800×216 – fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others. The RTX™ 4070 Ti Vulcan also featuring COLORFUL’s signature One-Key Overclock button.

Key Features

One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software. Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior cooling performance compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design.

New fan blade design that delivers superior cooling performance compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. iGame Smart LCD : A removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800x216px – fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others.

: A removable magnetic display that can be mounted on the graphics card or on the included display dock. The display has a resolution of 800x216px – fully customizable via the iGame Center app to display real-time monitoring figures, custom images, GIFs, and others. Display Dock: The display dock is an external docking accessory that users can place on their desk or on top of the chassis that holds the iGame Smart LCD. The display dock connects the display via a USB cable.

Vulcan Support Frame: The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card.

The Vulcan Support Frame enhances the stability and structural rigidity of the entire graphics card. This eliminates the risk of bending and warping as it supports the weight of the card. Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. iGame Accessories: The Vulcan Series comes with a set of accessories including the Screen Wipes, White Gloves, and Screwdriver.

iGameGeForce RTX 4070 Ti Neptune OC: The iGameGeForce RTX4070 Ti Neptune uses the same water block and shroud design like the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Neptune models – a slim 2-slot form factor. The Neptune comes with two RGB light strips that run across the cover that provide vibrant RGB lighting, customizable via the iGame Center app. The iGameGeForce RTX 4070 Ti uses a smaller 240mm radiator to fit compact gaming PC builds. Being liquid cooled, the RTX 4070 Ti Neptune features the highest factory overclock out of the box in the series.

Key Features

One-Key Overclock : A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software. Slim 2-Slot Form Factor : Slim 2-slot PCI thickness that will fit in most PC builds.

: Slim 2-slot PCI thickness that will fit in most PC builds. Liquid Cooled: Harness the superior cooling performance of liquid cooling for higher overclocks at lower noise levels.

Harness the superior cooling performance of liquid cooling for higher overclocks at lower noise levels. Full-Cover Copper Water block: High-performance full-cover copper water block that covers the GPU, memory, and other critical components in the graphics card.

iGameGeForce RTX 4070 TiAdvanced OC: COLORFUL iGameGeForce®RTX™4070 TiAdvanced OC gets facelift with its simpler and stealthier design while improving the iGame Energy Core of the previous-generation thus introducing the new Gravity Rim central fan design. It features the same new design seen on the RTX 4090 and RTX 4080 Advanced OC models but in a thinner three-slot form factor.

Key Features

Gravity Rim : A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core thatcreates a mysterious black hole effect.

A redesigned version of the iGame Energy Core thatcreates a mysterious black hole effect. Meteorite Backplate : A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics.

: A sturdy metal backplate that reduces PCB flexing. An intricate iGame grille design is added to the backplate’s hollow back to add aesthetics. Hurricane Scythe Blades: New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 100mm fans and a 96mm center fan.

New fan blade design that delivers superior airflow compared to the previous-generation Storm Chaser fan design. The Advanced OC uses two 100mm fans and a 96mm center fan. One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

iGameGeForce RTX 4070 TiUltra W: The COLORFUL iGameGeForce RTX 4070 Ti Ultra W sports the new design featuring the colorful holographic retro design on the shroud that reflects different colors in different angles. The new design features the new Retro RGB side panel with the ULTRA branding. The RGB lighting is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

Key Features

ULTRA Holographic Retro Design: Eye-catching and visualizing retro holographic shroud paired with vibrant RGB lighting.

Eye-catching and visualizing retro holographic shroud paired with vibrant RGB lighting. ULTRA Cooling: The Ultra Series are designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink with six 6mm-thick copper heat pipes fitted with three 100mm cooling fans.

The Ultra Series are designed with high-performance cooling in mind – featuring a large heatsink with six 6mm-thick copper heat pipes fitted with three 100mm cooling fans. One-Key Overclock: A conveniently placed button located at the rear I/O that activates overclocking function for a quick and easy performance boost without opening software.

Hollow Back Panel: A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs.

A hollow back panel design that allows airflow to freely pass-through the heatsink. This design greatly improves heat dissipation compared to conventional GPU air cooling designs. Customizable RGB Lighting: COLORFUL is all about adding a touch of colors to your gaming PC. The graphics card features RGB lighting that is fully customizable using the iGame Center software.

COLORFULGeForce RTX 4070 TiNBEX-V: The COLORFUL GeForce®RTX 4070 Ti NB EX adopt the previous generation design, a triple-fan cooler with an eye-catching Black and Red design. The cooler uses three 98mm fans – all of which feature an upgraded thicker fan blade design.

