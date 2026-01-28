COLORFUL Launches Flagship iGame X870E VULCAN OC Motherboard

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, introduces the iGame X870E VULCAN OC flagship motherboard featuring the AMD X870E platform designed for enthusiasts and extreme overclockers. Even ahead of its formal launch, the motherboard had already made headlines by achieving a new overclocking milestone, successfully pushing the AMD Ryzen™ 7 9800X3D processor to an impressive 7335.48MHz — securing the top position globally for this CPU model in high-frequency rankings.

Designed to extract the maximum potential from AMD’s latest Ryzen 9000 X3D processors, the iGame X870E VULCAN OC combines high-end power delivery, advanced cooling, and gamer-centric tuning features. The board continues COLORFUL’s focus on competitive performance, intelligent firmware optimization, and distinctive industrial design.

Futuristic Design with Smart Display Integration

The iGame X870E VULCAN OC retains the Vulcan series’ signature futuristic aesthetics, finished in deep black with multi-layer metal heatsinks that deliver both visual impact and thermal efficiency. A fin-array cooling structure and integrated full-coverage backplate ensure long-term stability under sustained high loads.

• Customizable iGame Smart LCD screen positioned beside the VRM area

• 268×800-pixel display for system monitoring and visual customization

• Integrated iGame RGB lighting

These elements combine to give the motherboard a distinctly futuristic appearance while maintaining a focus on airflow and durability.

Extreme Power Delivery and Memory Support

Built for high-current workloads, the iGame X870E VULCAN OC employs a robust power design tailored for overclocking and next-generation CPUs.

• 18 + 2 + 2 phase power design with 110A DrMOS stages

• Dual 8-pin CPU power connectors for sustained high-load operation

• Server-grade 10-layer PCB with electroless silvering process

• Dual-channel DDR5 memory support up to 10400MT/s

• Intel XMP and AMD EXPO support

This configuration delivers cleaner signal transmission and enhanced stability, particularly during extreme tuning scenarios.

Overclocking-Focused Features and Modern Connectivity

The motherboard is equipped with a comprehensive set of physical controls and firmware tools designed to streamline manual tuning and competitive benchmarking.

• On-board shortcut buttons for rapid overclocking adjustments

• Debug LED display for real-time system diagnostics

• Dual BIOS support with hardware switching

• BLCK external frequency adjustment for fine-grained tuning

Expansion and connectivity options reflect the latest platform standards:

• 1 × PCIe 5.0 x16 slot

• 5 × M.2 slots, including 3 × PCIe 5.0 interfaces

• 5GbE wired LAN

• Integrated Wi-Fi 7 wireless module

Dedicated X3D Optimization for Gaming Performance

To maximize performance from AMD’s X3D processors, COLORFUL has introduced the X3D AI Turbo, a specialized tuning feature exclusive to the flagship iGame X870E VULCAN OC motherboard.

• X3D AI Turbo tuning function for AMD Ryzen X3D processors

• Dedicated X3D One-Click Overclocking button on the rear I/O

• Instant performance uplift without entering the BIOS

• X3D AI High Frame Rate Mode integrated into BIOS

• Automatic optimization of base clock and PBO parameters

• Multiple manual profiles to balance performance and stability

These features allow gamers to unlock higher frame rates quickly while maintaining system reliability.

