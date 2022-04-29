COLORFUL Launches CVN Guardian DDR5 Memory

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, launches the CVN Guardian DDR5 memory for the latest 12th generation Intel Core processor and upcoming AMD Ryzen 7000 Series platform. The CVN Guardian DDR5 will be offered in a base frequency of 4800MHz as well as in 5600MHz and 6000MHz kits for enthusiasts and power users. The CVN Guardian DDR5 uses 16GB memory modules, sold in single-module packs.

The CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is designed to complement the COLORFUL CVN Series motherboards including the CVN B660M GAMING FROZEN and CVN Z690 GAMING FROZEN motherboards having matching silver colors.

Designed for Gamers: The COLORFUL CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is designed for gamers and enthusiasts with its silver-colored high-performance aluminum alloy heatsink with an RGB lightbar that will fit any gaming PC setup. RGB lighting can be customized and synchronized using the iGame Center app. The CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is available in high-performance specifications of up to 6000MHz. It also supports Intel XMP 3.0 for quick and easy memory overclocking.

Rigorously Tested: The CVN Guardian DDR5 memory is rigorously tested to guarantee stability and durability. Each memory module has been tested to withstand vibration, shocks, extreme temperatures, and accidental drops. It also passed through a 48-hour stability test. COLORFUL also worked closely with other major motherboard manufacturers for compatibility.

Efficient Power Management IC (PMIC): Compared to DDR4 memory modules, DDR5 memory modules feature its own power management IC (PMIC) allowing DDR5 memory modules to run at lower voltages. The CVN Guardian DDR5 is no exception, having low operation voltages even at high-frequency specifications. The DDR5 4800MHz spec runs at 1.1v, 5600MHz spec at 1.25v, and high-performance 6000MHz spec at 1.35v.

