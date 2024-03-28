COLORFUL Launches CVN B650M GAMING FROZEN for AMD Ryzen 8000 Series CPUs

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited proudly presents the CVN B650M GAMING FROZEN motherboard. This motherboard is our first AMD AM5 motherboard that supports the AMD Ryzen 7000 Series and the latest AMD Ryzen 8000 Series processors that feature the groundbreaking AMD Ryzen AI technology as well as support for AVX-512.

Supports Latest AMD Ryzen Processors

The CVN B650M GAMING FROZEN supports the latest AMD Ryzen 8000G Series APUs with AMD Ryzen AI technology. It also supports the AMD Ryzen 7000 and AMD Ryzen 7000 X3D Series processors with 3D V-Cache Technology, as well as support for the future AM5 processors.

AMD Ryzen AI*

AMD Ryzen AI* brings the power of personal computing closer to you on an AI PC, unlocking a whole new level of efficiencies for work, collaboration, and innovation so that you can stay connected better with the world around you.

Robust Performance

The CVN B650M GAMING FROZEN features a 12+1+1 digital power phase design with 55A DrMos and 10K black gold solid capacitors providing a robust power delivery, supporting up to powerful AMD Ryzen 9-level processors.

Aesthetic Inside and Out

The CVN B650M FROZEN WIFI sports the signature military inspired white on silver camo style design which extends to the back of the motherboard. The RGB LED-lit CVN logo on the upper-right of the motherboard completes the gaming look of the motherboard which can be synchronized with other RGB components using the iGame Center app.

COLORFUL also introduces the CVN B650 GAMING FROZEN motherboard with a larger ATX form factor with three M.2 slots.

