COLORFUL Launches B760 Series Motherboards

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a world-renowned manufacturer of desktop components, laptops, desktops, AIO PCs, and storage, launches the B760 Series motherboards for the 13th Gen and 12th Gen Intel Core processors. The Intel B760 Series motherboards are ideal gaming and content creation with DDR5 and DDR4 memory support depending on model.

COLORFUL introduces the CVN B760M FROZEN WIFI D5 and CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI motherboards for gamers and enthusiasts. Coming in a compact micro-ATX and mini-ITX form factors, both motherboards feature PCIe 5.0 x16 slot to support the latest high-end graphics cards. The CVN B760 motherboards also come with Wi-Fi 6, three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for the CVN B760M FROZEN WIFI D5 and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for the CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI mini-ITX motherboard. COLORFUL also presents the BATTLE-AX B760M-F PRO motherboard with DDR4 memory support and two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots. The COLORFUL B760 Series motherboards take value on a completely new level compared to the previous generation B660 Series.

CVN B760M FROZEN WIFI D5

CVN B760M FROZEN WIFI D5: The COLORFUL CVN B760M FROZEN WIFI D5 is the top-of-the-line motherboard model for the B760 Series. It has an enlarged VRM heatsink design to provide excellent cooling even in overclocked configurations. It features a 12+1 power phase design with a steel reinforced PCIe 5.0 X16 slot for high-end graphics card. It also comes with three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for high-speed NVMe SSDs. The CVN B760M FROZEN WIFI D5 also features an integrated rear I/O shield so you will not ever forget to install them.

Key Features

Supports 13 th Gen and 12 th Gen Intel Core processors

Micro-ATX motherboard form factor

Quad-channel DDR5 memory support up to 128GB capacity

12+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 55A)

Metal PCIe 5.0 X16 Slot

Triple high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots (with two M.2 Cooling Armor)

Wi-Fi 6 + BT, 2.5 GbE LAN

Colorful [CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI]

CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI: The COLORFUL CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI mini-ITX motherboard features DDR4 support with Wi-Fi 6 + Bluetooth and 2.5 GbE LAN. This motherboard also comes with a steel reinforced PCIe 5.0 X16 slot designed to support heavy high-end graphics cards like the GeForce RTX 40 Series. The motherboard comes with two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with M.2 Cooling Armor for the front slot; second M.2 slot is located at the back of the motherboard. The CVN B760I FROZEN WIFI is ideal for building small form factor gaming PCs. The motherboard also comes with an integrated rear I/O shield.

Key Features

Supports 13 th Gen and 12 th Gen Intel Core processors

Mini-ITX motherboard form factor

Dual-channel DDR4 memory support up to 64GB capacity

7+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 30A)

Metal PCIe 5.0 X16 Slot

Dual high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots (with M.2 Cooling Armor for front slot)

Wi-Fi 6 + BT, 2.5 GbE LAN

BATTLE-AX B760M-F PRO: The BATTLE-AX B760M-F PRO features dual-channel DDR4 memory support with two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots for SSDs or M.2 Wi-Fi 6 modules.

Key Features

Supports 13 th Gen and 12 th Gen Intel Core processors

Micro-ATX motherboard form factor

Dual-channel DDR4 memory support up to 64GB capacity

8+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 30A)

Metal PCIe 4.0 X16 Slot

Dual high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots

GbE LAN

