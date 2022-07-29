COLORFUL Launched CVN B660I Mini-ITX Motherboards

- Advertisement - -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, introduces the CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660I GAMING mini-ITX motherboards as the latest addition to the CVN Series motherboards for the 12th generation Intel Core processors. The GAMING FROZEN motherboard features a white PCB from front to back, complemented with silver CVN cooling armor heatsinks.

The CVN B660I motherboards are perfect for small-form-factor PC enthusiasts seeking a compact powerhouse. The mini-ITX motherboard sports an 8+1 Dr MOS power phase design and two DDR4 DIMM slots support up to 64GB dual-channel capacity, and up to DDR4-4600 (OC) frequency. The motherboard features dual M.2 slots (PCIe 4.0 + PCIe 3.0), supporting up to two NVMe SSDs for storage.

Dual M.2 Slots: Both the CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660I GAMING motherboards come with two M.2 slots. At the front is a PCIe Gen4x4 M.2 2280 slot with CVN Cooling Armor that provides improved passive cooling to NVMe SSDs. At the back is a PCIe Gen3x4 M.2 2280 slot for PCIe Gen3 NVMe SSDs to provide high-speed storage for gaming and productivity.

Redesigned BIOS UI: The Z690 and B660 Series feature a newly redesigned BIOS user interface (UI) that aims to make navigation easier and more intuitive. Quick overclocking features can now be found in one tab. For advanced users, advanced overclocking modes and tweaks are also found under the Advanced tab. Monitoring, Fan Profile, Smart Fan Control, and general hardware info are organized and simplified on the BIOS homepage.

High-Speed Connectivity: The CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN is fitted with the latest connectivity features including a 2.5 GbE port and Wi-Fi 6 for fast wired and wireless connection. The motherboards also come with a USB 3.1 Gen1 Type-C port that the rear I/O along with four USB 2.0 ports and two USB 3.2 ports. The motherboards also have a USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C header for USB-C ports of the desktop chassis.

Availability: The COLORFUL CVN B660I GAMING FROZEN and CVN B660I GAMING motherboards are now available at partner resellers on select regions for FROZEN USD159 / Gaming USD154 MSRP, respectively. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.

