COLORFUL Joins Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show 2025

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, is excited to announce its participation in the upcoming gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show 2025, under the theme “WORLD of GAMING.” The event will take place from October 17 to 19, 2025, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Exhibition Hall 4, Ground Floor, Booth P7.

Date: October 17–19, 2025

Venue: Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand

Booth: P7, Exhibition Hall 4, Ground Floor

COLORFUL will showcase its latest innovations in gaming PCs, graphics cards, and memory products, designed to bring high performance, creativity, and individuality to every gamer’s setup.

Gamescom Asia x Thailand Game Show

Gamescom Asia and Thailand Game Show have joined forces to create Southeast Asia’s largest gaming event, debuting in October 2025 as gamescom asia x Thailand Game Show. This collaboration merges Gamescom Asia’s strong B2B and international presence with Thailand Game Show’s massive consumer following and vibrant fan culture. Together, the two will deliver a unified platform that bridges the business and consumer sides of gaming, featuring global exhibitors, cutting-edge technologies, and interactive showcases. With support from industry partners and regional governments, the event aims to elevate Southeast Asia’s status as a major hub for gaming innovation, culture, and community engagement.

Product Highlights

COLORFIRE MEOW-X Gaming PC

A full gaming ecosystem inspired by COLORFIRE’s playful cat-themed identity, combining performance and personality. Equipped with the COLORFIRE GeForce RTX 5060 MEOW-ORG 8GB, the MEOW-X gaming PC features coordinated components and peripherals with signature pastel colors and feline design accents.

iGame Ultra Gaming PC

Built for high-performance gaming, the iGame Ultra Gaming PC set merges premium craftsmanship with striking aesthetics. Featuring powerful iGame components and next-gen cooling design, this setup represents the pinnacle of COLORFUL’s Ultra Series—delivering both extreme gaming power and distinctive visual flair.

COLORFUL GeForce RTX 5070 Ti NB 16GB Borderlands 4 Edition

The legendary Battle-Ax series collides with the chaotic universe of Borderlands 4 in this striking limited edition. This limited-edition graphics card features bold yellow-and-black graphics, distressed UV textures, and spray-painted motifs reminiscent of Pandora’s wastelands. Powered by NVIDIA’s latest architecture, it delivers uncompromising gaming performance with a rebellious, collectible design.

iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Advanced OC x DOOM Edition

Continuing COLORFUL’s tradition of gaming collaborations, this DOOM Edition GPU fuses brutalist aesthetics with cutting-edge power. The design draws inspiration from DOOM’s iconic sci-fi arsenal, while its advanced cooling system and overclocking capabilities make it a powerhouse for 4K gaming and content creation. The iGame GeForce RTX 5080 Advanced OC x DOOM Edition is a limited-edition graphics card.

iGame Z890 ULTRA S Motherboard

The new iGame Z890 ULTRA S is built for next-generation Intel processors, featuring a 20+1+1+1 phase DrMOS 90A power delivery for extreme stability. It supports up to 192GB of DDR5 memory, with four dual-channel slots (up to 48GB per DIMM) and full XMP compatibility. The board offers five M.2 slots (one PCIe 5.0 x4, four PCIe 4.0 x4) and four SATA 6Gbps ports, all housed in a sleek ATX form factor (305×244mm) that blends power and precision for builders.

iGame Ultra II DDR5 Memory

The new iGame Ultra II DDR5 memory is engineered for gamers seeking speed and reliability. Available in DDR5-6800 CL38 (1.4V) and DDR5-6000 CL36 (1.35V) 2×16GB kits, these modules feature a refined metallic heatspreader that complements the Ultra Series design language. Offering high-speed responsiveness and excellent thermal performance, Ultra II ensures smooth gaming and multitasking even under heavy workloads. The iGame Ultra II DDR5 memory supports Intel XMP and AMD EXPO.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 224