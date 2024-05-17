COLORFUL Introduces the new EVOL G Series Gaming Laptops

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the new EVOL G Series gaming laptops powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. The EVOL G Series comes in a new futuristic design featuring Lila – a space traveler exploring colorful galaxies and the universe.

Futuristic Design with Lila

The EVOL G Series gets a new look that sets it apart from the EVOL P Series. The new EVOL G Series also introduces Lila, a space explorer that inspired the futuristic design of the new EVOL gaming laptop. The EVOL G Series is available in white and grey colors with an RGB-lit keyboard.

Made for Gaming

The COLORFUL EVOL G Series comes equipped with up to a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads, clocked up to 4.9GHz. It is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which supports ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 for more immersive gaming, and the highest AI power of up to 233 TOP.

EVOL G Series comes equipped with a QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz IPS gaming screen, with a high screen-to-body ratio of 86%. Display also features a viewing angle and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage delivering accurate colors and vivid visuals.

Advanced Cooling

The EVOL G Series laptops feature three cooling modes allowing users to tweak cooling performance between maximum cooling and maximum silence. The EVOL G Series are packed with 10mm-thick heat pipes with high-density turbine fans for fast heat dissipation with improved acoustics.

Specifications

Series Colorful EVOL G15 Gaming Laptop Color Carbon Grey/ Cloud White Display 15.6” QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, IPS CPU 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H

12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB Memory 16GB DDR4 3200MHz (supports up to 64GB capacity) Storage 512GB M.2-2280 PCIe3.0*4 Display 15.6-inch QHD/165Hz/100%sRGB Camera 1MP HD video camera LAN and WiFi 1000M LAN AX101 WiFi 6 Audio Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6+ I/O Ports 3 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB Type-C (supports DP 1.4) 1 x HDMI 1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone) 1 x RJ-45 LAN port 1 x DC-in jack Power 20V/9A 180W Battery 61.53WH Dimensions 358.9 (W) x257.6 (D) x24.05 (H) mm Weight 2.32KG（without adapter）

Pricing and Availability

For more information on availability and pricing, please contact your local COLORFUL Technology representative.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

