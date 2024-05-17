COLORFUL Introduces the new EVOL G Series Gaming Laptops

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the new EVOL G Series gaming laptops powered by the 13th Generation Intel Core processors and NVIDIA RTX 4060 graphics. The EVOL G Series comes in a new futuristic design featuring Lila – a space traveler exploring colorful galaxies and the universe.
Futuristic Design with Lila
The EVOL G Series gets a new look that sets it apart from the EVOL P Series. The new EVOL G Series also introduces Lila, a space explorer that inspired the futuristic design of the new EVOL gaming laptop. The EVOL G Series is available in white and grey colors with an RGB-lit keyboard.
Made for Gaming
The COLORFUL EVOL G Series comes equipped with up to a 13th generation Intel Core i7-13620H processor with 10 cores and 16 threads, clocked up to 4.9GHz. It is paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, which supports ray tracing and DLSS 3.5 for more immersive gaming, and the highest AI power of up to 233 TOP.
EVOL G Series comes equipped with a QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz IPS gaming screen, with a high screen-to-body ratio of 86%. Display also features a viewing angle and 100% sRGB color gamut coverage delivering accurate colors and vivid visuals.
Advanced Cooling
The EVOL G Series laptops feature three cooling modes allowing users to tweak cooling performance between maximum cooling and maximum silence. The EVOL G Series are packed with 10mm-thick heat pipes with high-density turbine fans for fast heat dissipation with improved acoustics.
Specifications
|Series
|Colorful EVOL G15 Gaming Laptop
|Color
|Carbon Grey/ Cloud White
|Display
|15.6” QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz, IPS
|CPU
|13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H
12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H
|Graphics
|NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 6GB
|Memory
|16GB DDR4 3200MHz (supports up to 64GB capacity)
|Storage
|512GB M.2-2280 PCIe3.0*4
|Display
|15.6-inch QHD/165Hz/100%sRGB
|Camera
|1MP HD video camera
|LAN and WiFi
|1000M LAN
|AX101 WiFi 6
|Audio
|Sound Blaster™ Cinema 6+
|I/O Ports
|3 x USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A 1 x USB Type-C (supports DP 1.4) 1 x HDMI 1 x 2-in-1 Audio Jack (Headphone / Microphone) 1 x RJ-45 LAN port 1 x DC-in jack
|Power
|20V/9A 180W
|Battery
|61.53WH
|Dimensions
|358.9 (W) x257.6 (D) x24.05 (H) mm
|Weight
|2.32KG（without adapter）
Pricing and Availability
For more information on availability and pricing, please contact your local COLORFUL Technology representative.
