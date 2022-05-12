Friday, May 13, 2022
COLORFUL Introduces the iGame Z690D5 Ultra Motherboard for 12th Gen Intel Core Processors

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a professional manufacturer of graphics cards, motherboards, all-in-one gaming and multimedia solutions, and high-performance storage, introduces the iGame Z690D5 Ultra motherboard for the 12th generation Intel Core processors. The motherboard is designed to meet the needs of gamers and content creators for building a high-performance PC with the latest technologies.

The iGame Z690D5 Ultra motherboard sports enlarged and extruded silver wave aluminum heatsinks with a matching white-colored PCB. The motherboard’s headers, DIMM slots, and ICs are in black providing an elegant contrast with the white and silver colors. The motherboard boasts two PCIe 4.0 X16 slots for high-end graphics cards and high-speed AIC NVMe SSDs. The motherboard is also fitted with three M.2 PCIe Gen4x4 slots with high-performance enlarged heatsinks for Gen4 NVMe SSDs.

