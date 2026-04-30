COLORFUL Introduces New BATTLE-AX B860M and B760M Motherboards with Wi-Fi 7 and Next-Gen CPU Support

- Advertisement -





Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, announces the launch of its refreshed BATTLE-AX motherboard series, now updated with Wi-Fi 7 connectivity and a range of enhancements over previous generations.

The new lineup includes the BATTLE-AX B860M-PLUS S WIFI7 and B760M-PLUS S WIFI7, giving users the choice between next-generation DDR5 performance and cost-effective DDR4 compatibility.

The BATTLE-AX B860M-PLUS S WIFI7 is built to support the latest Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors, positioning it as a forward-looking option for new builds, while both models introduce improved power delivery, enhanced connectivity including Wi-Fi 7, and more user-friendly installation features compared to their predecessors.

COLORFUL BATTLE-AX B860M-PLUS S WIFI7

Designed for modern platforms, the B860M-PLUS S WIFI7 features a 10+1+1+1 phase 60A DrMOS power design to ensure stable and efficient power delivery. The motherboard includes three M.2 slots, including one PCIe 5.0 x4 slot, along with four SATA ports for flexible storage configurations.

Key Features

• 10+1+1+1 phase 60A DrMOS power design

• Three M.2 slots (1x PCIe 5.0 x4) and four SATA ports

• Six rear USB Type-A and two USB Type-C ports

• 5GbE LAN and Wi-Fi 7 networking

• Four reinforced DDR5 slots supporting up to 8800 MT/s (OC)

• Optimized for single-DIMM gaming performance

• Tool-free GPU quick-release and M.2 heatsink design

The board supports dual-channel DDR5 memory at speeds of up to 8800 MT/s and is optimized for single-DIMM configurations, making it suitable for users seeking strong gaming performance on a tighter budget. When paired with Intel Core Ultra 200S series processors and Intel APO, users can further enhance overall system and gaming performance.

Ease of use is also a key highlight, with tool-free GPU and M.2 installation mechanisms simplifying upgrades and maintenance, making the platform more accessible for first-time builders.

COLORFUL BATTLE-AX B760M-PLUS S WIFI7

The B760M-PLUS S WIFI7 targets value-oriented builds by supporting DDR4 memory, making it a practical option for users upgrading from older systems. It is compatible with Intel 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Core processors.

Key Features

• 12+1+1 phase 60A DrMOS power design

• Supports Intel 12th, 13th, and 14th Gen Core processors

• Four DDR4 slots supporting up to 4800 MHz (OC)

• Reinforced PCIe 5.0 x16 slot for next-generation GPUs

• Three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots with full-coverage heatsinks

• Wi-Fi 7 module for improved wireless connectivity

The motherboard’s 12+1+1 phase 60A DrMOS design delivers stable performance even under sustained heavy workloads, including when paired with high-performance processors such as the Core i7-14700K. It also features a reinforced PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, ready for next-generation graphics cards, including RTX 50 series GPUs.

Three PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots equipped with full-coverage heatsinks help maintain optimal storage performance under load. The addition of Wi-Fi 7 provides lower latency and more stable wireless connectivity, improving the overall gaming and streaming experience.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Colorful

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 137