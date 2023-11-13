COLORFUL Introduces iGame Z790D5 FLOW and iGame Z790D5 ULTRA Motherboards for 14th Gen Intel Core CPUs

- Advertisement - -

Colorful Technology Company Limited is thrilled to announce two new motherboards specially designed to support the 14th generation Intel Core processors. COLORFUL Technology presents the iGame Z790D5 FLOW and iGame Z790D5 ULTRA motherboards.

The iGame Z790D5 FLOW motherboard features a wave-shaped cooling armor and aesthetic styling that is inspired by the “flow” of waves. On the other hand, the iGame Z790D5 ULTRA is a new model that’s designed to complement the ULTRA Series graphics cards. Both motherboards are equipped with an 18+1+1 power phase (90A Dr.MOS) design and DDR5 memory support. The DDR5 memory slots uses 30μm gold-plated contacts to achieve higher memory overclocks with greater stability, reaching up to 8200MT/s (OC).

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW

The COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW motherboard takes inspiration from the calm flow of water in a futuristic design with RGB lighting on the VRM heatsink and chipset heatsink zones. The motherboard features an 18+1+1 Power Phase (Dr MOS 90A) along with an eight-layer PCB, Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors, and 30μm Gold-plated Contacts. The iGame Z790D5 FLOW is engineered to bring out the best overclocking performance out of the latest 14th Gen Intel Core i9 processors.

For storage, the iGame Z790D5 FLOW comes with four PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots complete with a high-performance heatsink along with six SATA ports. The motherboard also comes with a plethora of USB ports including a high-speed USB 3.2 Gen2x2 Type-C 20Gbps port that supports 30W fast charging.

Key Features

Supports 14 th , 13 th , and 12 th Generation Intel Core Processors

, 13 , and 12 Generation Intel Core Processors 18+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 90A)

30μm Gold-plated Contacts on DIMM slots and PCIe slots

Alloy-reinforced DDR5 slots

Supports DDR5 memory, up to 192GB capacity and up to 8200MT/s (OC)

Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors

Four high-speed PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots

Six SATA ports

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C 20Gbps (supports PD3.0 @30W)

2.5 GbE + WiFi 6E

Supports RGB Lighting synchronization via iGame Center App

Debug LCD for easy troubleshooting

COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA Motherboard

The COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA motherboard is designed to complement the ULTRA Series graphics cards with its pop-art style and holographic designs. The iGame Z790D5 ULTRA sports RGB lighting on its chipset heatsink and supports RGB lighting synchronization with supported devices using the iGame Center app.

Key Features

Supports 14 th , 13 th , and 12 th Generation Intel Core Processors

, 13 , and 12 Generation Intel Core Processors 18+1+1 Power Phase Design (Dr MOS 90A)

30μm Gold-plated Contacts on DIMM slots and PCIe slots

Alloy-reinforced DDR5 slots

Supports DDR5 memory, up to 192GB capacity and up to 8200MT/s (OC)

Aerospace-Grade Tantalum Capacitors

Four high-speed PCIe 4.0 m.2 slots

Six SATA ports

USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 Type-C 20Gbps (supports PD3.0 @30W)

2.5 GbE + WiFi 6E

Supports RGB Lighting synchronization via iGame Center App

Debug LCD for easy troubleshooting

Pricing and Availability

The COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 FLOW and COLORFUL iGame Z790D5 ULTRA motherboards are coming to partner resellers this Q4 2023. For more information on pricing, please contact your local COLORFUL Technology representative.

