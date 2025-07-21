COLORFUL Introduces iGame Shadow II Series DDR5 Memory

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, proudly introduces the new iGame Shadow II DDR5 memory series, engineered to push the limits of performance for the latest AMD Ryzen 9000 series platforms. Building upon the success of its predecessor, the iGame Shadow II lineup delivers higher frequencies, tighter timings, and enhanced overclocking potential, ensuring gamers and creators can maximize their system’s capabilities.

Flagship-Level Overclocking Performance: Optimized for AMD 9000 Series

The iGame Shadow II flagship DDR5 memory kits build on the successful foundation of the first-generation iGame Shadow series, engineered specifically for the AMD Ryzen 9000 platform. It supports both AMD EXPO and Intel XMP 3.0 technologies. Featuring DDR5-6400 with ultra-low CL28 latency, these kits are designed for effortless plug-and-play performance with pre-configured profiles that unlock the full gaming potential of AMD’s latest desktop CPUs.

In a move that highlights its extreme overclocking capabilities, the memory operates at a high-performance voltage of 1.4V, even lower than the already efficient 1.45V of similar high-speed kits. This configuration offers enthusiasts greater flexibility and stability when pushing frequency and timings to the limit.

Aesthetics Reimagined: Where Tradition Meets Innovation

The iGame Shadow II memory series blends timeless artistry with cutting-edge technology, drawing inspiration from ink wash painting – a classical East Asian art form dating back to China’s Tang Dynasty known for its expressive minimalism. The heat sink features a striking ink-wash design, with the dynamic “Shadow” character etched into its surface, while customizable RGB lighting creates a mesmerizing “breathing” effect. Light-transmitting iGame logo engravings and dual black/white color options complete the sophisticated aesthetic, ensuring seamless integration into any high-performance build.

Versatile Configurations for Productivity and Multitasking

Beyond high-frequency gaming configurations, the Shadow II series also includes high-capacity DDR5 kits to meet the growing demands of productivity users and content creators. The lineup introduces a 96GB kit (2x48GB) – ideal for handling memory-intensive applications and demanding workflows.

Kit Specifications

Speed Kit Capacity CAS Latency Voltage DDR5-6400 2x16GB (32GB) CL28 1.4V/1.45V DDR5-6000 2x16GB (32GB) CL26 1.45V DDR5-6000 2x24GB (48GB) CL28 1.4V DDR5-6000 2x32GB (64GB) CL30 1.4V DDR5-6000 2x48GB (96GB) CL30 1.4V

COLORFUL will debut the iGame Shadow II with the DDR5-6000 CL28 2x24GB (48GB) kit as the initial release. Additional configurations will be rolled out in subsequent phases.

