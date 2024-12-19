COLORFUL Introduces iGame Shadow DDR5 Memory Series

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, introduces the iGame Shadow Series performance DDR5 memory. The iGame Shadow DDR5 memory features an artistic heatsink design inspired by Chinese ink wash paintings. The memory does come with ARGB lighting that can synchronize with the rest of your build via the iGame Center software.

iGame Shadow DDR5 Series memory is aesthetic and built for performance. The iGame Shadow is available in a wide range of specifications from DDR5-6000 CL28 to extreme-performance DDR5-8400 CL42, designed to meet the performance demands of mainstream and high-end flagship motherboard users.

The memory uses high-quality Hynix M-die, known for performance ideal for overclocking. The iGame Shadow memory features aluminum alloy heatsink designed to optimize heat dissipation.

Intel XMP Support and AMD EXPO Certified

The iGame Shadow Series memory is available in low-latency kit specifications for AMD Ryzen and Intel platforms. AMD EXPO certified kits include DDR5-6000 CL28, DDR5-6400 CL30, and DDR5-6400 CL28 configurations for optimal power efficiency. For Intel 890 platform, kit specifications are available in speeds up to DDR5-8000. COLORFUL will release DDR5-8400 extreme-performance kits sometime in the future.

Extreme-Performance iGame Shadow CKD DDR5 Memory

Additionally, COLORFUL will release CUDIMM memory with ‘CKD’ featuring DDR5-8800 to DDR5-9600 specifications, capable of extreme overclocking beyond 10,000MT/s.

Kit Specifications

Speed Kit Capacity CAS Latency Intel XMP / AMD EXPO Support Voltage DDR5-6000 2x16GB (32GB) CL28 XMP/EXPO 1.4V DDR5-6800 2x16GB (32GB) CL32 XMP/EXPO 1.4V DDR5-6800 2x24GB (48GB) CL34 XMP/EXPO 1.35V DDR5-8000 2x24GB (48GB) CL40 XMP 1.35V DDR5-8400 2x24GB (48GB) CL42 XMP 1.4V

Pricing and Availability

DDR5-6800 2x24GB (48GB) CL34 Kit – ¥1049

DDR5-8000 2x24GB (48GB) CL40 Kit – ¥1349

The iGame Shadow DDR5 memory kits are now available on JD.com, coming soon to partner resellers. Other kit specifications to be released sometime in the future.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

