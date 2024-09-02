COLORFUL Introduces Flagship iGame Z790D5 VULCAN Series Motherboards

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, launches the flagship iGame Z790D5 Vulcan W and Z790D5 Vulcan X motherboards. First seen at COMPUTEX 2024, the iGame Z790D5 Vulcan is available in white and black models and comes in an E-ATX form-factor. The motherboard comes equipped with the latest technologies including USB4 40Gbps connectivity and the latest WiFi 7 solution.

Designed for high-performance gaming and content creation, the iGame Z790D5 Vulcan W/X motherboards are equipped with a 19+1+1 power phase design with DrMos 105A power stages. Furthermore, the motherboard has a dedicated LN2 Mode for extreme overclocking. The motherboard’s server-grade 8-layer low-loss PCB helps achieve higher and stable overclocks.

The iGame Z790D5 Vulcan motherboards come equipped with high-performance fin-stack heatsinks on its VRMs. It sports a large heatsink at the bottom that covers the M.2 slots and PCH and uses a quick-release mechanism for easy M.2 SSD installation. The motherboard’s RGB-lit Vulcan branding on the rear I/O cover is fully customizable using the iGame Center app.

Key Features

Available in black and white colors to match your style

Supports 14 th , 13 th , 12 th Generation Intel Core Processors

, 13 , 12 Generation Intel Core Processors Premium 19+1+1 Power Phase Design with DrMos 105A Power Stages

Server-Grade 8-Layer PCB

Alloy-reinforced DDR5 DIMM slots with thickened gold-plated contacts

LN2 MODE for extreme overclocking

WiFi 7 + Dual LAN (2.5G + 5G) + Bluetooth 5.4

USB 4 40Gbps Type-C

Premium Features for Extreme Overclocking

Designed for high-end desktop systems for gaming and content creation, the iGame Z790D5 Vulcan motherboard is built with a server-grade 8-layer low-loss PCB with a 19+1+1 Power Phase Design with DrMOS 105A power stages. The motherboard is built to support Intel Core i9-level processors with overclocking in mind. The motherboard’s LN2 MODE is specifically designed to assist professional overclockers in achieving record-breaking frequencies.

For the memory, the iGame Z790D5 Vulcan has four alloy-reinforced DDR5 memory slots with thickened gold-plated contacts and supports dual-channel DDR5 up to 7800MHz+ (OC). The motherboard also has onboard power on and restart buttons.

Storage Expansion

The iGame Z790D5 Vulcan motherboards have four M.2 slots for NVMe SSDs. The top-most M.2 slot sports PCIe 5.0 x4 interface and comes with a large fin-stack style heatsink to keep the SSD cool for stable performance. The rest of the M.2 slots use PCIe 4.0 x4 interface, hidden under the large heatsink armor that can be easily accessed with its quick-release mechanism. The motherboard also has six SATA 3 connectors for multiple HDD configurations

Advanced and Upgraded Rear I/O

The rear I/O interface of the iGame Z790D5 Vulcan motherboards is advanced featuring buttons for clearing and updating BIOS without a flash drive. It has two USB 3.2 Gen 1, six USB 3.2 Gen 2 interfaces, and two USB4 40Gbps Type-C interfaces that are compatible with Thunderbolt protocol and supports video output.

The USB4 connectivity can be used to support more devices including Thunderbolt-compatible devices. Lastly, the motherboards have dual LAN ports (2.5G+5G) and high-speed WiFi 7 networking which supports link aggregation, allowing users to achieve high bandwidth and low latency.

Advanced Added Features

The iGame Z790D5 Vulcan motherboard comes with additional advanced features for easy troubleshooting and overclocking. At the bottom of the motherboard includes a Safe Boot button to access safe boot options upon restart. There’s also the LN2 Mode and Slow Mode switch designed for extreme overclocking. The motherboard’s dual BIOS switch is also located at the bottom, providing users with a failsafe and backup.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 177