COLORFUL Introduces CVN ICICLE DDR5 Memory for Enthusiasts and Overclockers

Colorful Technology Company Limited introduces the CVN ICICLE DDR5 high-performance memory for enthusiasts and over clockers. With a high-speed configuration of DDR5-6600MHz frequency, this memory is built for speed.

The CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory supports Intel® XMP 3.0 technology that allows users to boost performance with ease via the BIOS by activating the predefined and tested Intel XMP profile. Furthermore, its advanced heatsink design provides excellent heat dissipation to achieve higher overclocks.

Aggressive Heatsink Design

The CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory features notches on its white heatsink that does not only provide an aggressive look but also to increase surface area for heat dissipation. To complete the aggressive look, the CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory sports an addressable RGB light bar on top of the heatsink. ARGB light bar is fully customizable using the iGame Center app and supports RGB synchronization with popular motherboard RGB sync technologies from ASUS, MSI, ASRock, and GIGABYTE.

High-Quality Hynix A-Die

The CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory uses high-quality Hynix A-die. Hynix A-die memory chips are capable of reaching impressive overclock speeds with superb stability.

Intel® XMP 3.0 Support

The CVN ICICLE DDR5 supports Intel® Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) 3.0 technology, experience extreme gaming PC performance with Intel® technology. Intel® XMP lets you overclock compatible DDR5 memory modules to enhance the gaming features built into PCs with Intel® Core processors.

Designed for Enthusiasts and Overclockers: Over DDR5-10000!

The COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory uses a 10-layer PCB for improved signal integrity and greater stability when overclocking. COLORFUL have rigorously tested CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory. The iGame LAB team of professional overclockers have successfully overclocked the CVN ICICLE beyond DDR5-10000.

Memory Kit Specifications

Model Capacity Frequency CL Voltage CVN ICICLE DDR5 16GB*2 6600MHz CL34 1.4V

Availability, Pricing and Warranty

The COLORFUL CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory will be shipping to official stores and partner resellers this Q2 2023. Available in 32GB (16GB*2) kit configuration only for US$105 MSRP. The CVN ICICLE DDR5 memory is covered with a 3-year warranty.

