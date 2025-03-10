COLORFUL Introduces CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN Motherboard

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, introduces the CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN mini-ITX motherboard for the Ryzen 9000 Series processors. The CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN is a compact yet powerful Mini-ITX motherboard featuring a sleek design that blends geometric slanted lines with military-inspired elements. It is equipped with a dedicated PCIe 5.0 M.2 heatsink and CNC composite cooling grooves, enhancing thermal efficiency while emphasizing the motherboard’s rugged and durable construction.

Built with the B850 chipset, the CVN B850I supports AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series processors. It features a 10-layer high-speed PCB with a 9+2+1 phase power delivery system, ensuring stable performance even for the high-end Ryzen 9 9950X. Additionally, the second-generation memory routing design enables support for up to 8000MHz dual-channel DDR5 memory. The motherboard also includes a PCIe 5.0 GPU slot, dual front and rear Type-C 10G ports, and a Wi-Fi 6E module, making it ideal for building a high-performance, wireless Ryzen-based system.

Beyond its impressive hardware, the CVN B850I comes with the latest CVN graphical BIOS, offering an intuitive user interface with enhanced features. Users can easily optimize hardware performance with one-click tuning, while additional options such as the X3D Gaming Mode and Low-Latency Mode cater to both novice and experienced gamers. With its powerful specifications and user-friendly design, the CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN is set to become a top choice for compact high-performance PC builds.

CVN B850I GAMING FROZEN Key Features

Processor Support : Compatible with AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series processors

: Compatible with AMD Ryzen 7000, 8000, and 9000 series processors Chipset : B850

: B850 Power Delivery : 9+2+1 phase power system for stable high-performance support

: 9+2+1 phase power system for stable high-performance support Memory Support : Up to 8000MHz dual-channel DDR5 with second-generation memory routing

: Up to 8000MHz dual-channel DDR5 with second-generation memory routing Expansion Slots : PCIe 5.0 GPU slot

: PCIe 5.0 GPU slot Storage : Dedicated PCIe 5.0 M.2 heatsink for improved thermal efficiency

: Dedicated PCIe 5.0 M.2 heatsink for improved thermal efficiency Connectivity : Dual front and rear Type-C 10G ports, Wi-Fi 6E module for wireless networking

: Dual front and rear Type-C 10G ports, Wi-Fi 6E module for wireless networking BIOS Features : New and intuitive CVN BIOS with improved UI and one-click tuning

: New and intuitive CVN BIOS with improved UI and one-click tuning Gaming Enhancements: X3D Gaming Mode and Low-Latency Mode for optimized gaming performance

