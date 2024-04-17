Colorful Forays into the India market with Enthusiast and Professional Gaming Laptops on Flipkart

- Advertisement -

Colorful, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, is entering the Indian gaming market to disrupt the gaming laptops segment with its world class enthusiast gaming and professional gaming laptops.

Colorful will be introducing a series of gaming laptops with high end graphic cards (RTX 40 series and above), which will be available on Flipkart, with sale likely to start from the last week of April 2024.

In course of time, Colorful will also bring its renowned SSDs, Graphic cards, Motherboards, RAMs, AIO PCs and Desktops. Colorful is geared up to invest in the Indian market. Indian gaming enthusiasts can expect 10 to 20 SKUs in 2024 which will be designed and developed keeping the newer needs of the gamer community.

Mr. Sujay Pais, Country Head at Colorful – India

Talking about the brand, Mr. Sujay Pais, Country Head at Colorful – India said, “India has always been the market of explorers and when it comes to gaming, their strengths are well known across the world. Being one of the pioneers in the GPU business, we understand the heartbeat of gamers and thus we want to bring high performance yet cost effective products to Indian users. Flipkart has been our ultimate choice for the very obvious reason of its immense customer reach across tier I, II & III cities in India. Flipkart has been one of the most preferred ecommerce websites for purchase of gaming products online, providing the best value for money for Indian consumers.“

Mr. Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, Flipkart

Mr. Jagjeet Harode, Vice President – Electronics, Flipkart said, “We are delighted to partner with Colorful, a leading name in gaming PC components and laptops for the exclusive launch of their top-tier gaming laptops on Flipkart. With India emerging as a gaming powerhouse, this collaboration promises to bring an array of high-performance gaming laptops from Colorful to gamers nationwide. The partnership underscores our dedication to continuously bringing in cutting-edge technology to our customers at affordable prices.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Colorful

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429