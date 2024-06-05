Wednesday, June 5, 2024
COLORFUL EPOCH Series AI Notebook – Simplify Excellence

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, is thrilled to announce the launch of the new EPOCH Series laptops. The EPOCH Series is designed for business and content creation with its slim and lightweight design. The EPOCH 14 features an all-metal chassis that’s 17.9mm slim while keeping it lightweight at 1.5 kilograms.

The EPOCH AI notebook has CNC-machined aluminum unibody chassis that provides exceptional durability and a premium look and feel. The notebook also has a tempered glass touchpad and white LED-lit keyboard with three levels of brightness.

Designed for creative workloads enhanced with AI experiences, the EPOCH Series comes equipped with a powerful Intel 13th Gen Core i9 processor and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU, deliver up to 686 AI TOPS, and is equipped with a dedicated AI hardware called Tensor Cores that use TensorRT software to further accelerate performance.

Available in Deep Ocean Blue and Silvery White colors, the COLORFUL EPOCH AI is equipped with a 14” QHD (2560×1440) display with DCI-P3 100% coverage and max brightness of 500 nits. COLORFUL will be offering an OLED screen option some time in the future. The EPOCH also comes with HDMI output and high-speed USB-C port with 100W PD fast charging support for multi-monitor setups.

Specifications

Model NameCOLORFUL EPOCH N14
Display14” inch, QHD (2560×1600), 165Hz, 16:10
CPUIntel® 13th Gen Core™ i9-13900H
GPUNVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 4070 Laptop GPU
Memory16GB/32GB LPDDR5 6400Mhz
StorageNVMe PCIe Gen 4×4 1TB
WLANWiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2
Camera1.0MP HD video camera
AudioStereo Speaker
Dimensions313 x 224 x 17.9mm
Weight<1.52kg
I/O PortsLeft: DC IN x1, HDMI2.1 x1, USB A x1 (3.2 G2), USB C x1 Right: USB A x1, Audio Jack x1
Battery58Wh+
Adapter150W
OSWindows 11

The COLORFUL EPOCH Series is a powerful and lightweight notebook designed to enhance your computing experience with AI in gaming, creative work, business, and more. COLORFUL is currently developing their own AI software to be revealed some time in the future.

Pricing and Availability

MSRP $1359 for overseas.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

