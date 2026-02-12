COLORFUL Announces EVOL P15 Gaming Laptops with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-Series Graphics

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, announces the upcoming launch of its new COLORFUL EVOL P15 gaming laptops, expanding the EVOL lineup with next-generation NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50-series graphics. Designed for gamers, creators, and performance-focused users, the EVOL P15 series combines modern processors, high-refresh-rate displays, and refined industrial styling in a versatile 15.6-inch form factor.

The EVOL P15 series will be available in two configurations, featuring NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5050 Laptop GPUs. Both models emphasize smooth gameplay, responsive multitasking, and color-accurate displays, supported by DDR5 memory, PCIe SSD storage, and advanced cooling solutions. With Windows 11 Home pre-installed alongside WPS productivity software, the EVOL P15 laptops are built to deliver balanced performance for gaming, content creation, and everyday computing.

WPS Office Productivity Software

In addition to gaming and creative performance, the EVOL P15 series is equipped for everyday productivity and academic use with WPS Office pre-installed on Windows 11 Home. The WPS Office suite provides full compatibility with common Word, Excel, and PowerPoint file formats, allowing users to create, edit, and share documents seamlessly across platforms.

COLORFUL EVOL P15 (RTX 5060) – Carbon Grey

The COLORFUL EVOL P15 (RTX 5060) is the flagship model of the series, engineered for users who demand higher performance headroom and sharper visuals. Powered by up to a 14th Gen Intel Core i7-14650HX processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of VRAM, this configuration targets immersive gaming and creative workloads. A QHD 165Hz IPS display with full sRGB coverage delivers smooth motion and accurate color reproduction, while the carbon grey chassis features a clean, futuristic aesthetic.

Key Features

• Up to Intel Core i7-14650HX processor with 16 cores and 24 threads

• Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB VRAM, supporting DLSS 4

• 15.6-inch IPS display, 2560×1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB

• Up to 16GB DDR5 5200MHz memory

• 512GB PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD with additional M.2 expansion slot

• Ice Cooling System with dual fans and five thermal heatpipes

• Windows 11 Home with pre-installed WPS

• Carbon Grey futuristic design

• Wi-Fi 6E and RGB LED keyboard

• Supports latest NVIDIA DLSS 4 Technology

COLORFUL EVOL P15 (RTX 5050) – Cloud White

The COLORFUL EVOL P15 (RTX 5050) offers a balanced entry point into RTX 50-series gaming laptops, pairing efficient performance with a sleek Cloud White finish. Equipped with up to an Intel Core i5-13420H processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB of VRAM, this model is well-suited for high-refresh-rate gaming and everyday productivity. The 144Hz Full HD IPS display delivers fluid visuals with full sRGB coverage, while an updated cooling system ensures stable operation under sustained workloads.

Key Features

• Up to Intel Core i5-13420H processor with 8 cores and 12 threads

• Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5050 Laptop GPU with 8GB VRAM, supporting DLSS 4

• 15.6-inch IPS display, 1920×1080 resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, 100% sRGB

• Up to 16GB DDR5 5200MHz memory

• 512GB PCIe Gen3 M.2 SSD with additional M.2 expansion slot

• Ice Cooling System 3.0 with dual fans and four thermal heatpipes

• Windows 11 Home with pre-installed WPS

• Cloud White futuristic design

• Wi-Fi 6 and RGB LED keyboard

• Supports latest NVIDIA DLSS 4 Technology

Pricing, Warranty, and Availability

The COLORFUL EVOL P15 series is backed with a 2-year warranty and are scheduled to launch in Q1 2026.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

