COLORFUL and iGame Launches NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 Series Graphics Cards

- Advertisement -

Colorful Technology Company Limited, a leading brand in gaming PC components, gaming laptops, and HiFi audio products, today announced its lineup of new NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards. The new iGame GeForce RTX™ 50 Series graphics cards feature the redesigned Vulcan, Neptune, Advanced, and Ultra W models – featuring improvements in aesthetics and cooling.

Powered by NVIDIA Blackwell, GeForce RTX™ 50 Series GPUs bring game-changing capabilities to gamers and creators. Equipped with a massive level of AI horsepower, the RTX™ 50 Series enables new experiences and next-level graphics fidelity. Multiply performance with NVIDIA DLSS 4, generate images at unprecedented speed, and unleash creativity with NVIDIA Studio. Plus, access NVIDIA NIM microservices – state-of-the-art AI models that let enthusiasts and developers build AI assistants, agents, and workflows with peak performance on NIM-ready systems.

iGame Vulcan Series

Experience superior performance with the new iGame GeForce RTX™ 5080 Vulcan OC 16GB-V, built to combine durability, customization, and efficient cooling. The metal die-cast top cover, middle frame, and backplate deliver maximum structural rigidity and enhanced PCB protection, making it a reliable choice for demanding applications.

The 5th generation iGame Smart LCDscreen introduces a new mechanical design, allowing horizontal and vertical mounting orientations. The new mechanism allows the vertical orientation to have adjustable angles. With a crisp 800×216 resolution, it delivers clear and customizable visuals for monitoring or personalization.

The graphics card also comes with ARGB lighting. The ARGB lighting and iGame Smart LCDare fully customizable using the iGame Center app. ARGB lighting zones on the top, rear, and backplate, along with an additional magnetic ARGB module, provide limitless customization options to match your setup’s aesthetics.

Engineered for exceptional thermal management, the newly designed cooling module, paired with a large hollow backplate design, optimizes heat conduction efficiency, delivering peak performance during intense workloads. The iGame GeForce RTX™ 5080 Vulcan OC 16GB-V sets a new standard for innovation and performance, catering to gamers and creators alike.

The RTX™ 50 Series Vulcan will include the RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti and RTX™ 5070 models upon launch.

iGame Neptune Series

The Neptune gets a new look and design. Building on the full-metal armor design, the addition of “Blue Ice Crystal” elements and a new streamlined design enhances its aesthetic appeal. The iGame RTX™ 50 Neptune Series consists of a GeForce RTX™ 5080 model only, designed to meet the needs of liquid cooling enthusiasts and power users.

Using an all-in-one liquid cooling system, the iGame GeForce RTX™ 5080 Neptune OC 16GB-V is equipped with a compact waterblock keeping the graphics card in a slim 2-slot form factor. The 360mm high-performance 50mm-thick radiator, combined with an integrated micro-channel copper base, ensures the GPU stays consistently cool.

On the iGame GeForce RTX™ 5080 Neptune OC 16GB-V, the inlet and outlet are now located at the rear end of the graphics card creating a cleaner and more aesthetic look. The graphics card and fans come with ARGB lighting elements which can be synchronized with the rest of the system using the iGame Center app.

The Neptune features daisy-chain PWM radiator fans with internal cabling for tidier cable management.

iGame Advanced Series

The iGame GeForce RTX™ 50 Advanced Series also gets a new look. The new Infinite Mobius Strip design complements the “Gravity Rim”, a design inspired by the concepts of eternity and infinity. The cooling armor innovatively uses a black translucent matte finish, allowing a glimpse of the faintly visible internal structure. The metal frame of the fan within is painted in metallic red, adding a striking visual contrast.

The new Gravity Rim and rear ARGB lighting enable a greater variety of lighting effects – supports ARGB synchronization using the iGame Center app. The newly designed cooler combines a large triple-fan heatsink with a large hollow-back design to deliver improved GPU heat dissipation efficiency.

The Advanced Series will include RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti and RTX™ 5070 models.

iGame Ultra W Series

The new Ultra W incorporates a new and fresh Hip-Hop art style while retaining the Pop Art style – a popular design among iGame fans and users.

The new design is complemented by a new and improved cooling mechanism with one clockwise and two counter-clockwise fans that reduce turbulence, lower noise, and improve cooling. The Ultra W also comes with a hollowed back panel for letting hot air through for more efficient cooling. The “ULTRA” name is now printed on the backplate in Pop Art style. The Ultra W’s RGB lighting is customizable and supports synchronization using the iGame Center app.

The Ultra W Series will include RTX™ 5080, RTX™ 5070 Ti, and RTX™ 5070 models.

For gamers looking to build a high-performance, small-footprint system, the iGame GeForce RTX™ 5070 Ultra OC and the COLORFUL GeForce RTX™ 5070 NB EX-V graphics cards each meet the SFF-Ready Enthusiast GeForce Card size guidelines. These graphics cards are designed to fit compatible SFF-Ready mini-ITX and micro-ATX cases from leading chassis manufacturers – simplifying the build process.

Stay tuned on our social media channels for more updates on the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50™ Series graphics cards.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COLORFUL

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 127