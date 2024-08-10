Cohesity Recognized as a Leader in 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions for Fifth Time

- Advertisement -

Cohesity, a leader in AI-powered data security, announced it has been named by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. This is the fifth year that the company has been named a Leader in the report.

Organizations face growing data volumes across diverse locations and vendors, leading to heightened data management complexity and security risks. In addition to this complexity, there is the constant threat of cyberattacks. Enterprises require a cyber-resilient solution from a leading provider that can promptly respond to disruptions or changes that may jeopardize operations. The Cohesity Data Cloud, built on zero-trust principles, ensures data immutability and instant availability in the event of any disruption, including a ransomware attack, so customers can recover quickly and resume operations.

The platform can integrate with existing security operations through the partner marketplace to provide a holistic approach to data protection and resilience. This includes Cohesity Gaia, a RAG-based Gen Al solution, that enables the use of natural language to ask questions about customers’ data and get accurate answers for compliance or investigative processes as regulations get more complex. This modern platform, equipped with responsible Al capabilities, unlocks significant enterprise value from secondary data.

Mr. Kit Beall, chief revenue officer, Cohesity

“We feel being named as a Leader in this report for the fifth year highlights our exceptional innovation and market traction, as well as the long-term value Cohesity offers to its customers,” said Mr. Kit Beall, chief revenue officer, Cohesity. “Our success is driven by our ability to execute at scale and enhance the cyber resilience of the world’s largest companies while evolving our product capabilities, partnerships, and go-to-market strategies with the latest technologies. We’re excited to continue fulfilling our vision of protecting enterprise data at scale, simplifying operations, and building resilience for our customers.”

