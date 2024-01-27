Cohesity Appoints Peter Hanna to Lead Asia-Pacific & Japan Channel Business

- Advertisement - -

Cohesity announced the appointment of Peter Hanna as Head of Channels for Cohesity Asia-Pacific & Japan. Based in Brisbane (Australia), Hanna brings over two decades of local and regional strategic sales experience working for leading information and communications technology companies. In his new role, Hanna will lead Cohesity’s channel sales and partner engagement throughout the Asia-Pacific & Japan region, with a focus on making Cohesity’s modern AI-powered data security and management solutions the leading choice for both partners and customers.

Hanna’s industry experience in the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and China region spans ICT sales, technology-led business transformation, and strategic go-to-market (GTM) initiatives. Most recently, Hanna held the roles of Head of Global Customers – Asia Pacific, Japan & Greater China, where he was responsible for working with VMware’s globally strategic customers to drive technology-led business transformation and reduce their cyber risk, and Regional Director – North & West Australia (QLD, WA, NT) and Papua New Guinea at VMware, where he was responsible for VMWare’s sales efforts in these territories.

Prior to his time at VMware, Hanna spent over fourteen years at Dell EMC, where he held a range of data storage sales leadership and technology strategy roles. Hanna has strong expertise in developing and optimising go-to-market strategies throughout the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and Greater China region. He is passionate about customer centricity and is a vocal advocate for diversity & inclusion.

Mr. Peter Hanna, Head of Channels, Cohesity Asia-Pacific & Japan.

“Cohesity’s leading AI-powered data security and management technology helps organisations better secure, manage, and recover their data. These are exactly the capabilities organisations are looking for to combat ever-increasing cyber threats and that partners are looking to provide within their bespoke offerings,” said Mr. Peter Hanna, Head of Channels, Cohesity Asia-Pacific & Japan. “I am excited by the opportunity to lead Cohesity’s channel business for the Asia-Pacific and Japan region and I look forward to working with our partners, as together we help our joint customers acquire the Cohesity solutions that allow them to create or maintain cyber resilience.”

Mr. Sanjay Rohatgi, Group Vice President, Cohesity Asia-Pacific & Japan

“Every organisation in the Asia-Pacific & Japan region faces the challenge of securing their data in a worsening cyber threat landscape and being able to recover rapidly if they fall victim to a cyberattack. Cyber resilience is vital to answering this challenge and is only made possible by modern data security, management, and recovery capabilities,” said Mr. Sanjay Rohatgi, Group Vice President, Cohesity Asia-Pacific & Japan. “I am delighted to welcome Peter to Cohesity’s Asia-Pacific & Japan business, where he will be crucial to supercharging our partner community and engagement. We highly value our partners throughout the region and look forward to driving growth together, as we begin a new calendar year and the second half of fiscal 2024.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Cohesity

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.