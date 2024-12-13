Coforge recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 by Great Place to Work third time in a row

- Advertisement -

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider is proud to announce that the company has been recognized among India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2024 by Great Place to Work®, for the third time in a row. Coforge as an organization stands for its commitment to execution-quality, excellence, and the agility to create technology/platform-driven solutions for its customers along with industry-first employee experience, L&D, and reskilling initiatives.

This year, 600+ organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook the assessment. Based on a rigorous evaluation, 100 organizations among India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 have been recognized. These organizations excel both in people practices designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a culture of trust.

The assessment process by Great Place to Work India is rigorous and impartial, ensuring no external influence on the results. It comprises two key components: the Trust Index™ Survey, which accounts for 75% of the total score by capturing anonymous employee feedback, and the Culture Audit™, a proprietary tool that evaluates the quality of an organization’s people practices across the employee life cycle, contributing the remaining 25%.

Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chief People Officer, Coforge

On this occasion, Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chief People Officer, Coforge said, ” We are truly honoured to be recognized as one of India’s Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2024 for the third time consecutively. This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment towards fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and continuous growth. At Coforge, we place a strong emphasis on employee development and well-being by offering continuous learning opportunities, recognition & engagement programs. We foster an inclusive environment where our diverse workforce feels valued and empowered, ensuring that they can realize their full potential. This recognition is a testament of our ability to seamlessly blend people-centric practices with business excellence, driving sustainable growth while nurturing a collaborative and supportive ecosystem. Coforge truly stands for its people, and this recognition is a shared success.”

