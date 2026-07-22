Coforge Recognized as an Exceptional Performer in Application and Cloud Infrastructure Services in Whitelane Research’s 2026 UK & Ireland Study

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Coforge Limited, a global AI-native engineering services leader, has been recognized as an ‘Exceptional Performer’ in the 2026 IT Sourcing Study UK & Ireland conducted by Whitelane Research. Based on feedback from nearly 400 participants and more than 1,000 IT sourcing relationships, the study evaluates 37 IT service providers across the region. The recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Coforge has been acknowledged in the study.

Coforge was named an Exceptional Performer in Application Services, Cloud & Infrastructure Services, and General Satisfaction, and a Strong Performer in Security Services. In Application Services, Coforge ranked second with a satisfaction score of 83%, compared with the market average of 76%. In Cloud & Infrastructure Services, Coforge secured a score of 83%, ahead of the market average of 75% and recording the largest year-on-year improvement in the tower, up 10 percentage points. In General Satisfaction, Coforge scored 83%, up 3 percentage points year-on-year and above the market average of 75%.

Mr. Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research

Mr. Jef Loos, Head of Research, Europe, Whitelane Research said,“Whitelane Research continues to provide an independent benchmark of provider performance across the IT services market, based on direct client feedback. Coforge’s results this year show clear strength across overall general satisfaction, application services, cloud and infrastructure services, with a particularly notable momentum in cloud and infrastructure businesses that signals positive momentum for the year ahead in UK and Europe.”

Mr. John Speight, President & EU Geo Business Leader, Coforge

Mr. John Speight, President & EU Geo Business Leader, Coforge commented, “I’m delighted to see Coforge recognised as an Exceptional Performer across Application Services and Cloud & Infrastructure. This recognition reflects the dedication of our teams and the trust our clients place in us every single day.” He added, “We at Coforge extend our gratitude to clients and partners across the UK and Ireland and recognitions of this kind is only earned through the partnerships built and the outcomes delivered together.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Coforge

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