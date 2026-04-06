Coforge Promotes Sunil Fernandes to Chief Operating Officer

- Advertisement -





Coforge, an AI-native engineering services leader, announced that Mr. Sunil Fernandes has been promoted to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO). Fernandes will oversee global delivery in addition to key Coforge operations including admin, facilities and internal IT services. He is based in Princeton, NJ and will continue to report to Coforge CEO, Sudhir Singh.

As COO, Fernandes will be responsible for improving the Company’s execution and scale, accelerating the adoption of AI‑native practices across engineering, delivery, and internal operations, and ensuring consistent, high‑quality outcomes for clients.

Mr. Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge

“Sunil has a combination of leadership skills, technical expertise, and strategic thinking, which will be critical to transforming Coforge’s operations to support our growth ambitions,” said Mr. Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge. “This promotion is based on his strong performance as CDO and reinforces our commitment to building an organization that can compete and win in an AI driven services landscape.”

An industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Fernandes has served as Coforge’s Chief Delivery Officer since 2024. Since joining Coforge, he has successfully led a comprehensive transformation of the Company’s delivery organization, focusing on strong execution discipline, deep domain focus, engineering rigor, and generating impact for clients.

Prior to joining Coforge, Fernandes held leadership roles at Accenture, Infosys Technologies, and Cognizant Technology Solutions, among others. He has a track record of building industry practices, managing large global delivery organizations, nurturing and growing client relationships, and overseeing strategic transformation programs.

“At Coforge, we are fundamentally reshaping ourselves to lead in an AI first era,” said Fernandes. “I am excited to take on the COO role and accelerate this shift to AI‑native engineering in our client delivery and global operations that will in turn drive faster innovation and higher quality outcomes for our clients. This transformation will define how Coforge competes and wins in the next decade.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Coforge

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 135