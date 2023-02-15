Coforge Limited Bags 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling

- Advertisement - -

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider, announced that the company was named a 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling for reference data remediation.

Coforge has earned this recognition from Duck Creek Technologies, the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) industry, by being awarded a 2022 Innovation Award for OnDemand Enablement Tooling. Coforge has demonstrated innovative concepts that should be helpful in reducing the effort, time, and cost to move into Duck Creek OnDemand. Coforge’ s award-winning solutions will be on display at Formation ’23, Duck Creek’s annual user conference May 8-10 in Orlando, Florida.

Coforge enabled a cloud-based data remediation process, which entails analyzing the data and making necessary corrections to guarantee accuracy and completeness. This process enables insurance carriers to make more informed decisions and provide efficient customer service.

Rajeev Batra, EVP & Head of Insurance, Coforge, said, “We are honored to be a recipient of the Duck Creek Innovation Award, a testament to Coforge’s commitment to driving innovation in our transformation projects. Our partnership with Duck Creek has enabled us to provide our clients with real business value, and this award further reinforces our dedication to leveraging the power of technology to help our clients stay ahead of the competition”.

