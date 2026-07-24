Coforge Launches Nuuron – The AI Operating System for the Autonomous Enterprise

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Coforge Limited, a global AI-native engineering services leader, announced the launch of Coforge Nuuron, an AI Operating System (AI-OS) designed to help enterprises move beyond isolated AI initiatives and industrialize AI-driven outcomes across the business.

Built on years of investment in AI-native platforms including Coforge Forge-X ™, Coforge evolveOps.AI ™, Coforge CodeInsight.AI ™, Coforge Data Cosmos ™, Coforge Quasar ™, and BLUESWAN— this AI-OS creates a unified operational layer that connects enterprise knowledge, workflows, decisions, and actions. It enables organizations to deploy agentic AI at scale while maintaining the governance, transparency, and control required for enterprise adoption.

As AI adoption accelerates, organizations face a new challenge: transforming fragmented knowledge, business context, and decision logic into consistent execution. Coforge Nuuron addresses this challenge by converting enterprise intelligence into operational intelligence, enabling AI agents, systems, and people to work together toward measurable business outcomes.

Mr. Anup Nair, Executive Vice President and Chief AI Commercial Officer, Coforge said, “The next competitive advantage for enterprises will come not from deploying more AI, but from transforming how work gets done. The enterprises that lead tomorrow will be those that convert knowledge into action, decisions into outcomes, and strategy into execution faster than their competitors. Coforge Nuuron provides the foundation for this transformation, helping organizations accelerate growth, improve productivity, scale autonomy, and enable a new operating model where humans and AI work together to drive business performance.”

Coforge delivers on this vision through its Forward Deployed Engineer (FDE) model. Senior Coforge FDEs embedded within client environments leverage Coforge Nuuron to map enterprise data, operating models, business context, and regulatory requirements. This intelligence is used to create domain-specific knowledge graphs, decision models, and AI agents that are designed, orchestrated, and operationalized for real-world business outcomes.

Mr. Vic Gupta, Executive Vice President, Coforge said, “Coforge Nuuron helps clients engineer business context into how decisions are made and executed. Our industry expertise is now codified into intelligence that uses ontologies, knowledge graphs, and real-time context graphs to connect business intent to execution, delivering compounding returns for our clients.”

Coforge Nuuron is available now to enterprise clients globally, with FDE teams already engaged across early adopter programs.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Coforge

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