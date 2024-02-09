Coforge inaugurates The Coforge Public Library in Noida

- Advertisement - -

Coforge Limited inaugurated an open-for-all, fully digitized, one-of-its-kind public library in Sector 59, Noida. Sudhir Singh, CEO & Executive Director Coforge inaugurated the Coforge Public Library.

Coforge is committed to the causes of Education and Environment as a part of its Corporate Social Responsibility program. This unique initiative is expected to create a lasting impact in the community by offering free access to a world-class library facility to all.

The Coforge Public Library is spread over an area of 12000 sq ft. and boasts a collection of over 10,000 books, 3.5 crore titles available online, and 200 books in Braille. Inspired by the principles of equal access and lifelong learning, the library has a vibrant, contemporary design incorporating concepts of inclusivity, accessibility, and sustainability. It has a separate children’s section designed to encourage creative thinking, reading, and storytelling.

Mr. Sudhir Singh, CEO, and Executive Director of Coforge

At the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Sudhir Singh, CEO and Executive Director, Coforge explained the motivation behind the project, “The Coforge Public Library is a testament to our commitment to enriching local ecosystems and empowering local communities. We hope this library will become a cherished space for intellectual growth and knowledge sharing amongst all, especially among school children and young adults in the community.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Coforge

