Coforge honoured as one of India’s Best workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 -Top 50 by Great Place to Work® India

Coforge Limited (NSE: COFORGE), a global digital services and solutions provider proudly announced that the company has been recognized among India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2022 – Top 50 by Great Place to Work® India. This is the first time that Coforge has been recognized among India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2022. Coforge as an organization stands for its commitment to execution- quality, excellence, and the agility to create technology/platform-driven solutions for its customers along with industry-first employee experience, L&D, and reskilling initiatives.

This year, 455 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook the assessment. Based on a rigorous

evaluation, the top 100 organizations among India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2022 have been recognized. These organizations excel both in people practices designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a culture of trust.

The Trust IndexTM Survey helps in seeking anonymous feedback from employees and carries 75% weightage when being considered for the Best Workplaces Lists. The second lens is called Culture AuditTM, which is a proprietary tool of the Institute that evaluates the quality of people practices of an

organization, covering the entire employee life-cycle. This carries 25% weightage.

The Great Place to Work Assessment is considered a ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace culture assessment and no jury or individual can tamper with the results of the assessment. Coforge has earned this recognition based on a rigorous assessment independently conducted by Great Place to Work India.

Mr. Sudhir Singh, CEO, and Executive Director of Coforge

On this occasion, Sudhir Singh, CEO & Executive Director, Coforge said, “The Coforge story over the last five years has been atypical in that very high growth and a near total revamp of leadership has been accompanied by one of the highest levels of employee retention across the industry. This award as one of India’s Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2022 – Top 50 further endorses Coforge’s ability to excel both in people practices designed for their employees and act on the feedback to create a culture of trust.”

