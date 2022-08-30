Coforge Gears up for Metaverse and Web3 Revolution with New Center of Excellence

- Advertisement - -

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider announced the opening of its center of excellence (CoE) for the Metaverse and Web3. The facility will promote inter-disciplinary research and identify various use-cases using the metaverse and its intersection with digital technologies including blockchain, smart contracts, AI, ML, cognitive, data & analytics, and integration with other enterprise systems. Coforge aims to be at the forefront of the immersive experience, real-time presence, decentralized control, and possibilities metaverse & Web3 offer. The company also plans to train and upskill over 1000 employees to deliver on the Metaverse and Web3 requirements of its customers.

Commenting on this announcement, Mr. Sudhir Singh, CEO, and Executive Director of Coforge, said, “The ability to combine the physical world with the virtual world brings in tremendous opportunities in programming the next internet, content, and experiences from the factory floor to the board room. We are excited to engage with the Metaverse, Web3, and related technologies to tap the countless opportunities for innovation they offer in our core verticals of BFS, Insurance, and Travel & Hospitality and in new verticals like Retail, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Public Sector.”

Leveraging Microsoft technologies, Coforge aims to deepen its Mixed Reality offerings. Coforge has already entered a partnership with industry leaders like Virbela, Hedera and R3 for their Metaverse and Web3 offerings and has more partnerships in the pipeline.

“The metaverse is proving to be a transformative technology for modern enterprise companies — helping them build stronger communities and a more vibrant corporate culture across their global organization,” said Virbela’s Chief Customer Officer, Craig Kaplan. “Together with Coforge, we’re shaping and evolving the way work will be done for generations to come.”

“Coforge is uniquely positioned to leverage their consulting, digital engineering and technology skills to help enterprises realize the transformative power of the Metaverse. As a strategic Swirlds Labs Partner, we are excited to see how the Coforge Center of Excellence grows as part of the growing digital assets ecosystem being built on the Hedera network” said Mr. Ronnie Kher, Global Head of Partnerships for Swirlds Labs, which is delivering products and services for the benefit of the Hedera ecosystem.

The announcement was made at Coforge’s annual technology conference #TechCon2022 which itself was held in hybrid mode using the Virbela metaverse platform and demonstrated many use cases in action through booths set up in metaverse. Coforge has also announced the first set of use cases that it is offering to its clients; this includes:

MRO.NEXT- remote assistance, assembly, and parts guides including assembly/dis-assembly

MFG.NEXT- assembly line optimization using digital twin and simulations

Employee. FIRST- employee on-boarding and training in the metaverse

Conferences and expos in virtual space

NFT Assets Marketplace- NFT-backed assets minting and trading, facilitating participation of various stakeholders like sellers, buyers, auction houses, financers, fans, etc.

Blockchain-based solutions for invoice discounting

Mr. Vic Gupta, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Coforge, said, “By enabling digital experiences, hyper-connected ecosystem, distributed control & processing, DAO and smart contracts, Metaverse and Web3 present unprecedented business and transformational opportunities. Coforge is rapidly ramping up capabilities in these technologies. On the anvil are opportunities such as Virtual Spaces, AR/MR/XR, Virtual Storefronts, Virtual offices, Digital Twins, Virtual Assets Marketplace, and Web 3 enabled transactions.”

