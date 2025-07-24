Coforge delivers outstanding performance in Q1FY26 with a 9.6% QoQ $ revenue growth

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Coforge Limited, a leading global IT solutions and services organization, announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

Revenue: INR 3,689 crore / US$ 442 million Up 9.6% QoQ in USD terms, 8.2% in INR terms, 8.0% in CC terms Up 54.5% YoY in USD terms, 56.5% in INR terms, 51.5% in CC terms

EBITDA: US$ 77.3 Mn, up 13.6% QoQ and 50.1% YoY in US$ terms

EBITDA margin at 17.5%, up 61 bps QoQ

PAT: INR 317 crores, up 21.5% on a QoQ basis and 138.4% on a YoY basis

The Board has recommended an interim dividend of INR 4/- per share, and the record date for this payout will be 31st July, 2025

Mr. Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge Ltd

“The 9.6% sequential dollar growth in Q1, a next twelve-month signed order book which is 46% higher YoY, a very robust large deal pipeline and a pathway to 14% EBIT in FY’26, are all pointers to what we believe will be an exceptional fiscal’26. We remain committed to sustaining an execution intensity that is uniquely our own and to turning in the ninth consecutive year of sustained and robust growth. Our industry is pivoting and AI is the biggest transformation lever of our times. Coforge is leading from the front with our Quasar AI Marketplace, AgentSphere library, and real-world deployments, executing at scale and making impact across sectors where we have hyper- specialization. From legacy modernization to autonomous operations, Coforge continues to turn AI into business-critical infrastructure,” said Mr. Sudhir Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director, Coforge Ltd.

Key Business Highlights

Order Intake: US$ 507 Mn for the Quarter

Executable Order Book over next twelve months at $1.55 billion, a 46.9% YoY increase

Large Deal Momentum: 5 large deals signed this quarter across North America, UK, and APAC

Headcount: stood at 34,187; net addition of 1,164 sequentially

Attrition Rate: Maintained at 11.3%, among the lowest in the industry

Launched Coforge AgentSphere platform with over 100 foundational agents based on specific industry pain-points that can be deployed across Travel, Financial Services and Healthcare

Launched Forge-X, an AI-powered delivery platform, currently being deployed across client portfolios to accelerate and streamline application development and modernization programs

Recognitions

Avasant positioned Coforge as a ‘Leader’ in their Airlines and Airports Digital Services 2025 RadarView.

ISG positioned Coforge as a ‘Leader’ in their Provider Lens report for Duck Creek Services Ecosystem 2025

Nelson Hall NEAT for ServiceNow Services recognized Coforge as a ‘Leader’ across three market segments: Overall, Creator Workflow Services, and Customer & Industry Workflow Services

ISG positioned Coforge as a ‘Rising Star’ and ‘Product Challenger’ in Consulting & Implementation Services (US) and ServiceNow Managed Services (AP&J) in their Provider Len report on ServiceNow Ecosystems Partners 2025

ISG positioned Coforge as a ‘Rising Star’ and as a ‘Product Challenger’ in area such as Managed & Support Services, Consulting & Advisory Services and Implementation Services for US & UK regions in their Provider lens report on Snowflake Ecosystem Partners 2025

HFS recognized and positioned Coforge as a ‘Enterprise Innovator’ in their Horizon report for Intelligent Retail & CPG Ecosystems, 2025.

Partnerships

Coforge partnered with Zscaler to deliver Secure Access 360 via the Microsoft Azure Marketplace – offering zero trust access for internet, SaaS, and private apps, with advanced security features including AI-driver threat protection.

Coforge achieved Microsoft Solution Partner status across all six designations

Coforge launched DisputeXcelerate as a prepackaged solution for efficient dispute management based on ServiceNow FSO platform

Awards

Coforge was recognized by ET Edge for championing green business practices and received the “Sustainable Organization 2025” award

Coforge won the Silver award for “Best Corporate Learning University” at the ET HR World Future Skills Awards 2025

Coforge was awarded the “Breakthrough Partner of the Year” Award by Creatio

Post Views: 104