Coforge Certified as Great Place To Work for the Fourth Consecutive Year

- Advertisement -

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider received the Great Place To Work® Certification™ from the esteemed Great Place To Work India for the fourth consecutive year. Great People co-create Great Workplaces and this prestigious recognition underscores Coforge’s unwavering commitment to fostering a positive, engaging, and supportive work environment. Coforge continues to prioritize employee satisfaction, growth, and the well-being of its employees and meets the institute’s stringent assessment criteria.

The Great Place To Work Assessment is considered a ‘Gold Standard’ in workplace Culture assessment. Great Place To Work measured employee perceptions among 5000 Coforge employees using the rigorous Great Place To Work Trust IndexTM Employee Survey.

Within the five parameters, “Pride” was the highest scoring dimension – which indicates an employee’s pride towards the job, team or work group, and the company. This is followed by “Credibility of Management” which is indicative of how employees see management as credible by assessing their perceptions of management’s communication practices, competence, and integrity. Coforge also scored high on the other dimensions of “Camaraderie between People” “Respect for People” and “Fairness at the Workplace”.

Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chief People Officer, Coforge

Mr. Pankaj Khanna, Chief People Officer, Coforge said, “Over the past six years, Team Coforge’s journey has witnessed exceptional growth while maintaining one of the highest employee retention rates in the industry. Coforge is People, Coforge is Growth.”

He added, “The firm has built and sustained a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture. We have established a workplace where individuals feel truly cherished, appreciated, and encouraged to perform their best. Looking ahead, Coforge continues to stay committed to cultivating a culture founded on respect, inclusivity, and trust, positioning itself as the preferred destination for talented professionals seeking an enriching career.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Coforge

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429

Post Views: 148