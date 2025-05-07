Coforge Accelerates AI-powered ServiceNow Dispute Management in the Financial Services Industry

- Advertisement -

Coforge Limited, a global digital services and solutions provider announced their successful implementation of ServiceNow’s AI-powered Financial Services Operations (FSO) Dispute Management module. This initiative builds upon the recent introduction of the Generative AI Center of Excellence by Coforge and ServiceNow, which combines Coforge’s AI framework with ServiceNow’s AI capabilities to drive innovation.

Transaction disputes remain one of the most operationally intensive and customer-sensitive processes in the Financial Services industry. ServiceNow’s FSO Disputes Management solution brings automation, transparency, and compliance at scale—enabling financial institutions to modernize and streamline their dispute resolution workflows.

This strategic collaboration highlights Coforge’s deep domain expertise in financial and banking operations, a strong understanding of regulatory and business complexities, and a proven track record in successfully implementing ServiceNow’s FSO Dispute Management module. The module also harnesses the power of AI and generative AI to further enhance its capabilities. AI-driven features, such as case summarization and real-time analytics, enable faster and more accurate dispute resolutions. This advanced technology not only improves operational efficiency but also ensures superior customer experience by providing timely and precise responses.

Coforge is expanding its portfolio with purpose-built accelerators such as DisputeXelerate, a self-managed, frictionless dispute resolution tool, and DisputeManage.AI, an experience transformation solution that goes beyond process optimization. These innovations are designed to cater to the diverse needs of financial institutions, ensuring efficient and effective dispute management. Coforge, an Elite Partner of ServiceNow, has over 1,500 full-spectrum certifications, 400+ ServiceNow experts, and 110+ certified FSO specialists, driving transformation across industries.

A key milestone in this journey is the recent successful Phase 1 implementation for Blackhawk Network (BHN), a global fintech leader in branded payment solutions. This project marks a significant step toward digitizing and scaling BHN’s dispute management workflows, improving both agility and operational efficiency.

Mr. Ashish Kumar, Head of CIMS, Coforge

“We are thrilled to partner with ServiceNow and BHN to deliver a best-in-class dispute management solution. This implementation reinforces Coforge’s commitment to leveraging advanced ServiceNow capabilities to solve complex challenges in financial services and empower clients with efficient, scalable workflows,” said Mr. Ashish Kumar, Head of CIMS, Coforge.

“Partnering with Coforge and ServiceNow has been a game-changer for us. The implementation of the FSO Dispute Management solution has streamlined our operations and improved our ability to address customer concerns promptly and effectively. The complexity of this project was no small feat, and the level of partnership and dedication exhibited by Coforge was truly exemplary. We are already seeing the impact in terms of customer satisfaction and operational efficiency,” said Mr. Pedro David Reyes, Sr. Director, Customer Service Operations at BHN.

“This successful implementation highlights the strength of ServiceNow’s Financial Services Operations platform. We are delighted to partner with Coforge and BHN to see our solution empowering BHN to reach its objectives and provide outstanding value to its customers,” said Ms. Angie Campos, Financial Services US, ServiceNow.

This joint achievement underscores the value of strong partnerships between technology providers, implementation specialists, and forward-thinking organizations. Together, they are driving innovation that delivers measurable business outcomes—enhancing customer satisfaction, operational excellence, and scalable growth.

