Codingal Gamifies Coding for High School Students with HPE CodeWars 2023

Codingal in collaboration with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced HPE CodeWars 2023, an annual coding competition for grade 8-12 students. This is the third edition of one-of-its-kind virtual coding competition which culminates on April 30, 2023. The students in this competition will be able to learn and develop their coding skills in a gamified learning environment, by addressing real-world challenges.

Over 20,000 students from more than 5000 schools across the country are expected to participate, making it India’s largest hackathon and coding competition. The contest consists of two components: a hackathon and a code battle. For Code Battle, students are required to use any of the programming languages, including C, C++, Java, and Python, to answer 26 questions in three hours. For the Hackathon, students are required to participate individually or in a team of up to 3 members to create a project using programming languages including Java, CSS, Python, HTML, & JavaScript.

Vivek Prakash, Co-Founder and CEO of Codingal, said, “In the previous two editions, we were successfully recognised and appreciated by students from all across the country. We are confident that this year’s edition will only build on that, and we anticipate that a larger number of students will take part. The purpose of this competition is to encourage more students to study coding and to foster a vibrant environment among learners with an interest in pursuing this profession.”

Cynthia Swarnalatha, VP – Engineering, Compute Business Group; India site R&D leader, HPE, added, “CodeWars mission is to inspire and motivate school students to study computer science by exposing them to practical applications. We are excited and looking forward to see the innovation that the students create at this early stage of their lives.”

HPE CodeWars is a computer programming contest which aims to promote coding among students at high schools. Since its inception in 1998, CodeWars has spread to a number of nations, including the USA, Spain, Taiwan, and India. The students can register for HPE CodeWars 2023 edition.

