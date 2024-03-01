COAI statement on Cabinet’s approval for three Semiconductor Units in India

- Advertisement - -

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the apex industry body representing the digital communications ecosystem in the country, has released a statement in response to the Union Cabinet’s approval for three Semiconductor Fabrication units in India.

“The Union Cabinet’s approval on the establishment of three semiconductor units under the India Semiconductor Mission is a positive and commendable development. This is a progressive step for India and the strongly emerging manufacturing ecosystem in the country. We believe this serves as an excellent example for our nation towards attaining self-sufficiency in line with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Atmanirbharta’ and will further inspire India’s goals to become a global manufacturing and supply chain hub. Moreover, with the output from these facilities being poised to benefit various sectors and segments, it is expected to provide a fillip to the ‘Digital India’ mission through increased technological prowess and advancement of the indigenous industrial ecosystem, besides generating employment and attracting more investments in the country.”

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI

Lt. Gen. Dr. S.P. Kochhar, Director General, COAI

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / COAI

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/9625243429.