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CMDA Pune Elects New Executive Committee at Annual General Meeting

By NCN News Network
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The Computer and Media Dealers Association (CMDA) Pune has announced its newly elected Executive Committee following its Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on June 27.

Mr. Anand Jagdale has been elected as the President of the association, while Mr. Ciba Pathak has been appointed as Vice President and Mr. Sandeep Jagdale as Secretary.

The newly elected office bearers are expected to lead the association’s activities and initiatives during their tenure, further strengthening member engagement and advancing the organization’s objectives.

The newly elected Executive Committee comprises:

  • President: Mr. Anand Jagdale
  • Vice President: Mr. Ciba Pathak
  • Secretary: Mr. Sandeep Jagdale

CMDA Pune expressed its appreciation to its members and well-wishers for their continued support and cooperation. The association looks forward to working closely with its members and stakeholders in the coming years.

Computer and Media Dealers Association (CMDA) Pune is a leading industry association that brings together professionals and businesses from the technology and dealer community, fostering collaboration, networking, and collective growth.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CMDA

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