CMDA organized an interactive session on “Vastu for Business” in Mumbai

CMDA Mumbai with the initiative of Mr. Samir Parekh, FAIITA Vice President (Business Opportunities) Past president TAIT, and director of CMDA,MUMBAI has organized interactive session for its members on Wednesday 23rd August 2023 from 7 pm onwards at Hotel Park View, Andheri West, Mumbai. The interesting session was on “Vastu for Business”. The session was addressed by Dr. Rajendra Tank, an expert in Vastushastra.



Dr. Rajendra Tank’s objective was to take into consideration of natural elements so by way of it everyone can achieve holistic progress. Enriching his understanding of natural forces and its correlations with Vastushastra made session lucid. Dr. Rajendra Tank in his talk taken into consideration finer points of business beautifully, corelating it with all aspects of Vastushastra. Large members presence with active participation made the evening hours unique.



Mr. Mihir Shah, President, CMDA Mumbai along with Mr. Samir Parekh on the behalf of the CMDA members facilitated Dr. Rajendra Tank. The members appreciated the session. The session was followed by the Dinner.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CMDA

