CMDA (New Delhi) announced new team for 2022-2025

By NCN News Network
CMDA Delhi chapter has recently announced its new elected body. The event had taken place at Magnolia, Indian Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, on 14th May,2022.

The President is Mr Puneet SinghalVice Presidents are Mr Hemant Kumar, & Vaibhav KalraSecretary is Mr Manoj KhannaTreasurer is Mr Pramod Rajpal and Executive members include Mr Arun Goel, Mr Aditya Mishra, Mr Banwari Lal & Mr Rajesh Mattoo.

Computer and Media Dealers Association also known as CMDA is the premier association of IT dealers and Speaking on the occasion, Mr Puneet Singhal, President CMDA, Delhi said, “A lot of new faces have been added in CMDA-Delhi (Regd) for the betterment of trade n channel. Collectively past experience and this new Vision & Energy will take this Association to new heights.”

He goes on to add, “The Occasion was graced with the presence of Mr. Sewak Nautiyal ji VP PCAIT, Mahinder Agarwal ji & Swaran Singhji President &Secretary ADCTA, Archana of DQ Channel, Sh. Swapan Roy of NCN besides the Respected CMDA-DELHI Members.

It was attended by all the members of the team and all of them are very hopeful with the new team members. All of them plan to take the association to a new level. 

