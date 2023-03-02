CMDA Mumbai organized meeting for its members on 27th February 2023

- Advertisement - -

CMDA (Computers & Media Dealers Association) Mumbai with the initiative of Mr. Samir Parekh (past President CMDA, Mumbai; past President TAIT; and FAIITA Vice President (Business Opportunities)) had organized meeting for its members on 27th February 2023 evening at Hotel Landmark, Fort, Mumbai. During its regular Interactive meeting session on MSME registration and its benefits for the businesses was held. The session was addressed by Mr. Meet Chitalia, Partner – Soles Legal LLP, Mumbai. Mr. Chitalia briefed the members on Classification of Enterprises, Udyam Registration, Benefits of Registration, Schemes for MSME, MSME Samadhaan- Delayed Payment Monitoring System and various other aspects of it. The session was interactive with the active participation of the members. All the members had appreciated the event.

