CMDA-Delhi (Regd) Hosts Webinar on “Understanding & Complying with Indian Competition Law” with Luthra & Luthra Offices India

The Computer and Media Dealers Association (CMDA), Delhi (Regd), in collaboration with Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India, is set to host an insightful webinar titled “Understanding & Complying with Indian Competition Law” on January 10, 2025, at 7 PM. The event will take place at the Dining Hall, First Floor, Anand Niketan Club, New Delhi, with a live-streaming option for remote participants.

Mr. Puneet Singhal, President of CMDA-Delhi (Regd)

Mr. Puneet Singhal, President of CMDA-Delhi (Regd), and Mr. Manoj Khanna, Secretary of CMDA-Delhi (Regd), will deliver the opening notes, emphasizing the importance of compliance with competition laws in the evolving Indian business landscape.

The session will feature two distinguished speakers, Mr. Gurdev Raj Bhatia, Partner and Head of Competition Law Practice, and Mr. Arjun Nihal Singh, Partner at Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India. They will address critical aspects of competition law, offering practical insights and solutions to ensure compliance and mitigate legal risks.

Mr. Manoj Khanna, Secretary of CMDA-Delhi (Regd)

“In today’s dynamic business environment, understanding competition law is not just a necessity but a responsibility. This webinar aims to empower industry partners with the knowledge to navigate legal challenges, resolve disputes, and foster growth through compliance. Together, we can build a fair and thriving business ecosystem,” said Mr. Manoj Khanna, Secretary of CMDA-Delhi (Regd).

To register for the live webinar, interested participants can visit: https://forms.gle/u7SFhDd2nsYb4jq1A

The event is supported by National Computrade News (NCN) as the official media partner, ensuring wide-reaching coverage. Don’t miss this opportunity to gain expert knowledge and stay legally aligned in a competitive market.

