CMDA-Delhi (Regd) Hosts Successful Webinar on “Understanding & Complying with Indian Competition Law” with Luthra & Luthra Offices India

The Computer and Media Dealers Association (CMDA), Delhi (Regd), in collaboration with Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India, successfully organized an impactful webinar titled “Understanding & Complying with Indian Competition Law” on January 10, 2025. Held physically at the Dining Hall, First Floor, Anand Niketan Club, New Delhi, and live-streamed online, the event attracted widespread participation, with 50 to 60 CMDA members attending in person and several others joining virtually.

Mr. Puneet Singhal, President of CMDA-Delhi (Regd)

The event marked a significant milestone as CMDA-Delhi (Regd) took this global-first initiative to educate the industry on Indian Competition Law. Mr. Puneet Singhal, President of CMDA-Delhi (Regd), and Mr. Manoj Khanna, Secretary of CMDA-Delhi (Regd), delivered the opening remarks, highlighting the importance of compliance with competition laws for fostering a fair and thriving business ecosystem.

The session was led by two eminent speakers, Mr. Gurdev Raj Bhatia, Partner and Head of Competition Law Practice, and Mr. Arjun Nihal Singh, Partner at Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India. They delivered a comprehensive presentation, explaining the benefits, challenges, structure, powers, policies, and aims of competition law. The speakers also shared practical strategies to ensure compliance, mitigate legal risks, and resolve disputes, making the session informative and actionable.

Attendees were highly engaged, appreciating the depth of knowledge and clarity provided during the session. The webinar emphasized the need for awareness about competition law to navigate the complexities of a dynamic business environment effectively.

Mr. Manoj Khanna, Secretary of CMDA-Delhi (Regd).

“We are thrilled to have organized this first-of-its-kind event, bringing crucial knowledge about competition law to the industry. The overwhelming response reaffirms the need for such initiatives, and we are committed to continuing this journey of learning and sharing. Our goal is to empower businesses with the tools to navigate legal challenges and contribute to a fair, thriving business ecosystem. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to organizing more sessions for the growth of the industry,” said Mr. Manoj Khanna, Secretary of CMDA-Delhi (Regd).

Supported by National Computrade News (NCN) as the official media partner, the event received extensive coverage. CMDA-Delhi (Regd) extended its gratitude to Luthra & Luthra Law Offices India, its members, and participants for making this webinar a resounding success.

