CMDA-Delhi Organized a Business Informative Session for Members in New Delhi

CMDA (Computer and Media Dealers Association) -Delhi (Regd) organized a business informative session for their members at the Indian Habitat Center, New Delhi on 16th March, 2024. Mr. Rajiv Chawla, Chairman of IamSME was the speaker for the event. He briefed the members about the various SOP’s provided by the government under MSME as well about the new controversial payment issue faced by the entrepreneurs. The event was vastly attended by various media personnel as well as by PCAIT and CAIT executive body members. Post the informative session members had a fun-filled evening over food and music.

CMDA Delhi, a leading IT association, has tirelessly pursued common goals and fostered robust value systems among its members. Through active engagement, it continues to shape the industry landscape, fostering collaboration and driving innovation, solidifying its position as a premier force within the IT community.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CMDA

