CMDA Begins FY 2026–27 on a High Note with Grand Meet in Partnership with DCode

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The Computer Media Dealers Association (CMDA) successfully hosted its first meeting of the new financial year at Parle International, Vile Parle East, Mumbai, in association with DCode, a proudly Make in India printer manufacturer based in Ghaziabad.

The event witnessed an overwhelming response, with more than 125 enthusiastic attendees from across the industry, reflecting the strong engagement and growing influence of CMDA within the IT and electronics ecosystem.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Shri Parag Alavani ji (MLA, Vile Parle – BJP) addressed the gathering and emphasized the importance of industry collaboration and association-driven growth. Alongside Mr. Samir Parekh, he encouraged participants to become members of CMDA—one of India’s oldest and most respected IT associations—highlighting the value of collective strength and knowledge sharing.

CMDA extends its heartfelt gratitude to Shri Parag Alavani ji for his esteemed presence and for assuring continued support towards the association’s initiatives and future endeavors.

With strong participation, impactful insights, and renewed enthusiasm, the event marked a promising start to the new financial year for CMDA and its members.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / CMDA

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