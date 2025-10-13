CM Devendra Fadnavis Inaugurates HP Dreams Unlocked Festival in Mumbai, Applauds Youth Innovation and Talent

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, inaugurated the HP Dreams Unlocked Festival at Mehboob Studio in Mumbai. The summit brought together a vibrant community of young dreamers and changemakers from across India, celebrating their bold ideas and drive to shape India’s future.

In his keynote address, he highlighted the role of initiatives like HP Dreams Unlocked in fostering creativity, entrepreneurship, and technological progress to drive positive change for India’s future.

A first-of-its-kind unique and future-first platform, HP Dreams Unlocked connects young innovators with industry experts to turn bold ideas into real-world impact across fields such as art, content, gaming, business, tech, cinema, music, and social impact.

Out of thousands of entries from across the country, 40 finalists were selected for their originality, passion, and potential to create real impact. Each received an HP AI PC and competed in category-specific challenges, with the top 8 winners of Season 1 earning exclusive mentorship with leading experts including Ayushmann Khurrana, Ankur Tewari, Sahiba Bali, Kailash Satyarthi, Devraj Sanyal, Kaustubh Dhavse, Aaquib Wani, and Sameer Nair, among others.

Launched this year, HP Dreams Unlocked is designed to inspire India’s youth to dream big, build fearlessly, and lead with innovation in the age of AI. The event also featured live showcases, thought-provoking discussions, and an exclusive performance by Raftaar.

The HP Dreams Unlocked Festival marks HP’s sustained commitment in India’s young workforce, combining mentorship, AI learning, and real‑world exposure to create a pipeline of talent ready to shape India’s creative and digital economy. The initiative received an overwhelming response, reaching over 45 million students across India. More than 800,000 engaged with the platform, and over 38,000 shared their ideas.

Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HP India

“At HP, we believe nation-building starts with unlocking individual potential. By embracing technology and applying creative solutions, India’s youth hold the power to redefine the country’s future. As India moves forward, HP empowers young minds with tools, mentorship, and the confidence to lead with purpose. HP Dreams Unlocked celebrates their drive to build, innovate, and lead in the AI era,” said Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, HP India.

Commenting on the initiative Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis said, “India’s youth are full of potential, and initiatives like HP Dreams Unlocked provide the right platform for them to showcase their talent and ideas. Fueled by ambition and purpose, they are shaping a new era of growth, creativity, and innovation. It is inspiring to see HP’s commitment to empowering young minds through mentorship and technology. I commend HP and the leadership of its India Managing Director Ms. Ipsita Dasgupta for investing in the future of our nation by supporting the next generation of leaders and changemakers.”

With HP Dreams Unlocked, HP is strengthening its commitment to India’s youth by combining technology, mentorship, and real-world learning. The initiative is a launchpad for young innovators to turn ideas into action and lead with purpose in a rapidly changing world. As India leads the future of work, HP Dreams Unlocked will continue to support the next generation of leaders. It aims to build a future where innovation, inclusion, and youth empowerment shape India’s journey to global leadership in the digital economy.

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / HP

If you have an interesting Article / Report/case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@roymediative.com , roy@roymediative.com, 9811346846/ 9625243429

Post Views: 146