Clover Infotech launches state-of-the-art Oracle focused global COE in Pune

Clover Infotech has launched its state-of-the-art Oracle focused global center of excellence (COE) in Pune. The 200-seater global Oracle focused COE will house the best talent including subject matter, domain and technology experts with extensive experience in Oracle. Clover Infotech’s Oracle partnership is more than two decades old. The company has been responsible for some of the pioneering Oracle implementations, both on-premises and on the cloud. The global Oracle focused COE is a natural extension to further strengthen this partnership and offer the highest quality of service excellence and operational seamlessness to Oracle customers all over the world. Clover Infotech is rapidly expanding across India, Middle East, and North America and has recently won a host of Oracle deals including four fusion deal wins in the last four months.

Mr. Javed Tapia, Chairman, Clover Infotech

Expressing his views, Mr. Javed Tapia – Chairman, Clover Infotech said, “Our Oracle-focused COE will be a global center for service delivery excellence, research, and innovation. It will create new frameworks, accelerators, and methodologies around Oracle products. This global COE will enable our customers to garner the best ROI and value from their Oracle investments and create a truly modernized application and technology landscape to accelerate their growth.”

Mr. Ashish Dass, Managing Partner – EMEA, Clover Infotech

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Ashish Dass, Managing Partner – EMEA, Clover Infotech said, “The Oracle focused COE bears strong testimony to our commitment to invest in Oracle products and co-create solutions that empower our customers with best-in-class applications and technologies to bolster business growth. While we are rapidly expanding our business with marque Oracle deals every month, our Oracle focused COE will epitomize service excellence, innovation, and value creation for our customers and for Oracle. It will give our customers the required confidence and assurance with respect to implementing Oracle products and solutions for operational efficiency and business acceleration.”

