Clover Infotech inducts Arihant Patni into its Advisory Board

Clover Infotech has inducted renowned entrepreneur and VC Arihant Patni into its advisory board. With a stellar background in entrepreneurship, venture capital, and wealth management, he brings extensive experience and strategic insights that enable businesses to scale and grow sustainably.

Arihant serves as the Managing Director of Patni Financial Advisors, the administrative entity for the Patni Family office. In this role, he oversees the deployment of assets across a diverse portfolio, including listed securities, private equity, debt instruments, real estate, and other alternate asset classes in both Indian and international markets. His endeavour into the venture capital space began with the acquisition of his family business, Patni Computer Systems, in 2011. He currently holds the position of Venture Partner at Ideaspring Capital, an early-stage fund dedicated to investing in enterprise technology innovation. He is also the co-founder of The Hive (India), a Silicon Valley-based ‘Big Data’ incubator, and Nirvana Ventures, a fund focused on the Indian consumer internet space.

Sharing his views on the appointment, Mr. Arihant Patni said, “I am excited to join Clover Infotech’s advisory board and contribute to the company’s growth journey. Clover Infotech has a reputation for excellence and innovation, and I look forward to advising the leadership team on their strategic initiatives.”

Mr. Javed Tapia, Chairman – Clover Infotech

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Javed Tapia, Chairman – Clover Infotech said, “Arihant brings diverse experience as both an entrepreneur and a successful leader spanning various sectors, geographies, and technologies. I am confident that his insights, strategic guidance, and counsel will be invaluable as we embark on our next phase of growth and innovation.”

Covered By: NCN MAGAZINE / Clover Infotech

