Clover Infotech appoints Krishnayan Kanungo as Deputy COO

Clover Infotech, a digital transformation partner to global conglomerates and Indian BFSI customers, has appointed Mr. Krishnayan Kanungo as the deputy COO. Krishnayan will focus on the top 20 accounts of Clover Infotech and lead their digital transformation charter.

Krishnayan brings more than two decades of experience in IT services. He has been with Cognizant technologies for over 18 years. At Cognizant, he has handled critical roles in service delivery for various clients across the globe. He is a subject matter expert in the banking and insurance space.

Mr. Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Kunal Nagarkatti, CEO, Clover Infotech said, “Krishnayan brings in rich expertise across banking, financial services, and insurance. As most of the leading companies in this space are our customers, he is well-poised to empower them in their digital transformation journey and help us to bolster our efforts to consistently create value for them. I wish Krishnayan the very best for this role.”

On his appointment, Mr.Krishnayan Kanungo said, “I am happy to have been entrusted this responsibility. I look forward to working with our team to enhance our efforts to deliver quality and value to our customers and help them further in their quest to become the top players in their respective industries.”

